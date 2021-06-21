Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Best Chromebook laptops

Over the Amazon Prime Day shopping event, you can expect to see a variety of tower PCs, as well as laptops of all shapes and sizes, on offer from vendors clamoring to snag your attention.

Chromebooks are another entry into the mix as lightweight, portable notebooks that run on Google's ChromeOS operating system.

While they are not suitable for power-heavy applications, today's Chromebooks are a far cry from their earliest forms and are now considered adequate and convenient for basic tasks and business use.

If you are in need of a budget-friendly and versatile notebook whether for personal use, to fill the demands of working from home, or as a gift, Chromebooks should be on your radar over Prime Day.

Below, we have created a list of our top picks showcasing the best Chromebook deals we can find and we will be updating our deals list throughout the event.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook $300 off One of the best deals to appear so far during Prime Day is $300 off the price of a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. This slimline 2020 model is equipped with a 13.3-inch 4K UHD touch display, an Intel Core I-5 processor, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. In addition, you can take advantage of the sales price on both the red and silver options for this Chromebook. $699 at Amazon

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 $50 off A budget-friendly Chromebook on offer over Prime Day is the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3. This model, available with a $50 discount, comes with an 11-inch HD touch display, MediaTek MT8173C processor, 4GB RAM, and 64 GB eMMC storage. The Flex 3 is a fully 360-degree convertible Chromebook. $239 at Amazon

ASUS Chromebook, 11.6-inch $50 off A Prime member-exclusive deal is also available on an ASUS Chromebook. This laptop, available in red or grey, comes with an 11.6-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage. $199 at Amazon

Acer Chromebook Spin 3 $229 off This Prime Day, you can pick up an Acer Chromebook Spin 3 for a substantial discount. The Acer Chromebook Spin 3 is a convertible laptop that runs ChromeOS and is equipped with an 11.6-inch HD touch display, an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage. $269 at Amazon