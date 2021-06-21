Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Best smart home devices

Smart home gadgets are all the rage, but it's a slippery slope. As soon as you're done installing your first gadget, you're in the market for the next, and it can get pretty expensive.
Amazon Prime Day is a good time to pick up your next smart home device for less because there are some fantastic deals out there on a whole range of devices.
With that in mind, I've trawled through the unbelievable number of deals that are available over Prime Day 2021 -- tens of thousands! -- and distilled them down into a handful of the best.
Deals come and go over the two days, and I'll be updating this post with fresh deals, so keep checking back. Also, if you find a good deal I've missed, feel free to drop me a note (a Twitter DM probably gets the quickest response).
Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) with 2x Stick up Cam Battery (White) bundle
40% off
- The bundle includes Stick up Cam Battery (White) 2PK and Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen).
- See, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or select Echo device with Stick Up Cam Battery, a battery-powered camera that can be mounted indoors or out.
- With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.
- With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 60 days, and share videos and photos.
All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) - Smart speaker with clock and Alexa
42% off
- See the time, alarms, and timers on the LED display.
- Tap the top to snooze an alarm.
- Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.
- Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices.
iRobot Roomba 692
33% off
- The Roomba 692 is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant.
- 3 Stage Cleaning system & Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets & hard floors; an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners & edges.
- Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant & Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice.
- A full suite of advanced sensors allows Roomba to navigate under & around furniture & along edges. Cliff Detect keeps it from falling downstairs.
- Dirt Detect Sensors alert your robot about dirtier areas of your home, like high-traffic spots, & cleans them more thoroughly.
- Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean carpets & hard floors.
- It runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking & recharging.
All-new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)
27% off
With its 8-inch HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers, the all-new Echo Show 8 is the perfect hub for your smart home setup.
- 8.0-inch touchscreen 1280 x 800 resolution display.
- 13 MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered.
- Built-in camera shutter and microphone/camera off button
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa
50% off
It might be tiny, but it packs all the power and punch of a full-sized Echo! There's a reason why this is Amazon's most popular smart speaker!
- Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound.
- Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.
- Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.
- Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices. Create routines to start and end your day.
- Call almost anyone hands-free.
- Instantly drop in on other rooms in your home or make an announcement to every room with a compatible Echo device.
Blink Outdoor wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera - 5 camera kit
41% off
- Blink Outdoor wireless battery-powered HD security camera with infrared night vision.
- It runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (included).
- Store video clips and photos in the cloud with the Blink Subscription Plan or save locally to the Blink Sync Module 2 via a USB flash drive (sold separately).
- Built to withstand the elements.
- No wiring or professional installation required.
- Get motion detection alerts on your phone.
- See, hear, and speak to visitors with live view in real-time and two-way audio features on your Blink app.
Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro
36% off
- Certified Refurbished Video Doorbell Pro has been refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and also comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.
- 1080p HD video doorbell lets you see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device.
- Includes privacy features, such as customizable privacy zones and audio privacy, to focus only on what's relevant to you.
- Get notifications whenever motion is detected by customizing your motion zones.
- With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.
Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi system - 3-Pack
30% off
At the heart of any good smart home system is a solid, reliable Wi-Fi connection, and things don't get much better than the Amazon eero Pro mesh.
- The Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi kit (3 eero Pros) replaces the traditional WiFi router, WiFi extender, and internet booster.
- Capable of covering a 5+ bedroom home with fast and reliable internet powered by a mesh network.
- Unlike the common internet routers and wireless access points, eero automatically updates once a month, always keeping your home WiFi system on the cutting edge.
- Eero mesh WiFi network leverages multiple wireless access points to create an incredibly dependable internet experience, all on a single mesh WiFi system.
- Quick & easy setup.
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) -- home security system with optional 24/7 professional monitoring
40% amount off
- Quickly and easily set up your Ring Alarm by plugging in your base station, connecting to wifi via the Ring app, and placing your sensors in their ideal locations.
- A great fit for 1-2 bedroom homes.
- Kit includes one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, and one range extender.
- Optional 24/7 professional monitoring with Ring Protect Plus for $10/month.
More Prime Day 2021 deals
- Blink Indoor wireless, HD security camera, 5 camera kit - $179.99 (36% off)
- Certified Refurbished Ring Spotlight Cam - $99.99 (38% off)
We plan to update this guide with more smart home device deals as we spot them.
