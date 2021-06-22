Amazon Prime Day 2021: Last chance on the best Raspberry Pi and 3D printer deals

Welcome to a very fun hodgepodge of geek goodies on sale at Amazon for Prime Day. We cover a bunch of deals in this guide, including some good Raspberry Pi kit discounts and a really good price on some 3D printers.

Official Creality Ender 5 Pro filament 3D printer Save 36% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Tuesday 6/22/21 at 4:20PM PDT and ends on Tuesday 6/22/21 at 10:20PM PDT. Now here's an interesting opportunity. This is the Ender 5, which has a more robust frame than the Ender 3. This version has an upgraded feed tube, which should allow filament to travel more smoothly. Is that a big deal? Yes, if you print a ton. Otherwise, it's just a nice to have on a good, solid printer. $320 at Amazon

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono Resin 3D Printer Save 33% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Tuesday 6/22/21 at 5:45PM PDT and ends on Tuesday 6/22/21 at 11:45PM PDT. This is the little brother of the Photo Mono X we showed you earlier. It's got a smaller build area, but it still has the monochrome display, which gives extended life and faster curing times. I've tested a number of ANYCUBIC products and been quite satisfied with them all. $200 at Amazon