Amazon Prime Day 2021: The best storage, SSD and flash drive deals on day 2

Here are the very best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals on storage, SSD and flash drives.

The Prime Day shopping event has arrived and now could be the perfect time to refresh your existing digital storage solutions.

Every year, vendors offer flash deals and sales on storage solutions including hard disk drive (HDD) hardware for upgrading your tower and traditional PCs to Solid State Drives (SSD), a more modern and reliable storage option. 

To make the hunt for storage shopping easier, ZDNet has compiled a list of the best bargains we find on Amazon during and after the sales event. There are some continuing sales, and while discounts aren't as high as during the event -- if the last few years are any guide -- some products will still be a steal.

Our top picks will be updated throughout the event, so check back for more of the best deals. 

Western Digital 6TB WD Red Plus NAS internal storage

$40 off

5.jpg

During Prime Day 2021, you can pick up a Western Digital WD Red Plus NAS internal HDD storage drive for a $40 discount. 

This model sports a capacity of 6TB, 5640 RPM, and a SATA 6 Gb/s interface. 

$129 at Amazon

Crucial X6 4TB portable SSD drive [expired]

$200 off

36.jpg

Another portable storage drive on offer is the Crucial X6 4TB SSD. This 2.5-inch premium storage option is a USB-C-supporting product with read speeds of up to 800MB/s and is compatible with a variety of PCs, mobile devices, and gaming consoles.

$289 at Amazon

G-Technology 4TB ArmorATD portable hard drive

$65 off

35.jpg

G-Technology is also participating in Prime Day with a discount on the ArmorATD, a portable drive with a 4TB capacity, USB-C/USB-3.0/Thunderbolt 3 compatibility, and a triple layer of protection as well as shock protection. The ArmorATD can be used with both Windows and Mac devices. 

$104 at Amazon

Samsung EVO Select 256GB MicroSDXC card

$24 off

49.jpg

Another digital storage solution on the table is the Samsung EVO Select MicroSDXC card, which offers a storage capacity of 256GB and a transfer speed of 100MB/s. 

$25 at Amazon

SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC memory card, 256GB

$19 off

50.jpg

SanDisk is a frequent brand on the sales lists during Prime Day shopping events and 2021 is no different. There is a variety of discounts on offer for different memory cards, but one in particular of note is the Ultra MicroSDXC with a capacity of 256GB and a transfer speed of 120MB/s. 

An adapter is included. 

$28 at Amazon

Seagate IronWolf Pro 4TB NAS internal drive [expired]

$28 off

33.jpg

Amazon Prime members can take advantage of a discount on the Seagate IronWolf Pro, a NAS internal drive offering 4TB storage, SATA 6Gb/s 7200 RPM, and an 128MB cache.

$118 at Amazon

WD 5TB My Passport Ultra hard drive for Macs [expired]

$70 off

34.jpg

If you're looking for a portable storage solution compatible with Apple Mac products, you can pick up a WD My Passport Ultra this year with a discount of $65. 

This device, available in silver or blue, offers a capacity of 5TB and USB 3.1 compatibility. 

$94 at Amazon

