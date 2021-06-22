Amazon Prime Day 2021: The best storage, SSD and flash drive deals

The Prime Day shopping event has arrived and now could be the perfect time to refresh your existing digital storage solutions.

Every year, vendors offer flash deals and sales on storage solutions including hard disk drive (HDD) hardware for upgrading your tower and traditional PCs to Solid State Drives (SSD), a more modern and reliable storage option.

To make the hunt for storage shopping easier, ZDNet has compiled a list of the best bargains we find on Amazon during and after the sales event. There are some continuing sales, and while discounts aren't as high as during the event -- if the last few years are any guide -- some products will still be a steal.

Our top picks will be updated throughout the event, so check back for more of the best deals.

Crucial X6 4TB portable SSD drive $200 off Another portable storage drive on offer is the Crucial X6 4TB SSD. This 2.5-inch premium storage option is a USB-C-supporting product with read speeds of up to 800MB/s and is compatible with a variety of PCs, mobile devices, and gaming consoles. $289 at Amazon

G-Technology 4TB ArmorATD portable hard drive $65 off G-Technology is also participating in Prime Day with a discount on the ArmorATD, a portable drive with a 4TB capacity, USB-C/USB-3.0/Thunderbolt 3 compatibility, and a triple layer of protection as well as shock protection. The ArmorATD can be used with both Windows and Mac devices. $104 at Amazon