Amazon Prime Day 2024 will be back July 16 and 17. Adam Breeden/ZDNET

We finally know the dates of Amazon Prime Day 2024: This week, the tech giant announced that the 10th anniversary of its popular sale will take place Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17 -- a week later than in recent years.

Prime Day is Amazon's biggest sale event of the year, when you can save big across 35 categories, from tech to home goods to clothes. Prime members can shop new deals as often as every five minutes during select periods of the event and partake in exclusive invite-only deals.

In 2023, Prime members bought more than 375 million items and saved over $2.5 billion across the shopping site, the largest year on record for Amazon, according to the company. Since last July's Prime Day sale, the company has held a Prime Big Deal Days sale in October and, in March, promoted a Big Spring Sale for the first time.

Read on for everything you need to know about this year's Prime Day sale, including some early deals to shop now.

The best Amazon deals to shop even before Prime Day

Perhaps one of the best things about Amazon is you don't have to wait until Prime Day to catch savings. Here's a look at some top tech deals we've found scouring Amazon's deals page for the best savings.

What Prime Day deals can I expect?

Prime Day is always packed with deals across every category, especially flagship Amazon products like Echo devices, Fire TVs, Kindles, and more. Amazon says shoppers can anticipate deals across 35 categories, including home, tech, and more. During October Prime Day 2023, ZDNET readers scooped up savings on Fire Sticks, AirPods, chargers, and security cameras the most, but these Prime Day sales typically include many products.

Amazon shared in its release that Prime members can expect to jump on back-to-school savings and college essentials, find deep discounts across the site, and find deals on "new and popular" brands only available on Amazon for the upcoming event.

Everything to know about Prime Day (so far)

Amazon finally announced that Prime Day will return on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17 -- just a few weeks away. We've been keeping up with all the best Prime Day news since Amazon's confirmation of their 10th annual Prime Day back in April, and we'll continue to cover all the best deals you can shop before, during, and after the popular event. Be sure to keep up with our Advice team on ZDNET.com throughout the coming weeks. We'll be updating the site with all the details you need to shop savvy -- including the best deals on products we've personally tested and would recommend.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is slated for this upcoming July, and Amazon announced that the sale will officially run from July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. Last year, Prime Day ran July 11 and 12, tailing Fourth of July weekend more closely.

When does Prime Day start?

Prime Day 2024 will kick off on Tuesday, July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PT and will run through Wednesday, July 17. The sale will last 48 hours like in years past, though we fully expect to see a ton of deals drop before the even begins and linger for several days after. Plus, Amazon always has shoppable deals available you can explore.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon's most popular flagship seasonal savings event, typically in mid-July each year. Although Amazon has since branched out to add an October Prime event and other sales, this July Prime Day remains the holy grail of Amazon sales.

Prime Day grants Amazon Prime members exclusive access to deals on Amazon.com across all categories, including home, tech, apparel, and more.

Who can shop Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon's Prime Day is an exclusive sale for Amazon Prime members. You can always sign up for a 30-day free trial for those who aren't members. (If you're a student, you may be eligible for a discounted Prime Student membership, which includes a 6-month free trial.)

Do I need a Prime membership to shop on Prime Day?

Technically, yes. Prime Day is an exclusive Prime members-only event. You must purchase a membership or start a free trial to participate. You can always sign up for a 30-day free trial for those who aren't members.

Can I sign up for Amazon Prime, shop, and then cancel?

Look at you, two steps ahead. Yes, there are loopholes to enjoying the Amazon sale if you aren't already a Prime member or don't want to become one permanently. A popular tactic is to sign up for a free 30-day trial, shop your favorite steals, and cancel before the 30 days are up to avoid getting charged.

Where will Prime Day take place?

Amazon announced that Prime Day 2024 will take place in 24 countries.

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and the UK are the participating countries.

How much is an Amazon Prime membership?

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month, or you can purchase an annual membership for $139, saving you a few dollars.

All college students and those aged 18-24 are eligible for a discount and can pay $7.49 per month or $69 per year. In addition, those with qualified government assistance (which may include select seniors) can receive a Prime membership for just $6.99 after their free trial.

How do I join Amazon Prime?

Join Amazon Prime or start your free trial here: https://www.amazon.com/amazonprime

How often does Amazon hold Prime Day?

Amazon is known for its annual Prime Day event in mid-July. Prime Day began in July 2015, on the company's 20th birthday. However, the retail giant has recently expanded its sale periods to become more frequent. For the past two years, Amazon added a sale called Prime Big Deal Days in October, colloquially dubbed "October Prime Day." We expect the same for this year.

From March 20-25, 2024, Amazon launched its first-ever Big Spring Sale, a sale event expected to appear again next year.

Is there an October Prime Day?

In 2020, Amazon ran its Prime Day sale event in October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, in October 2022, the retail giant offered a "Prime Day Early Access" sale event, and most recently, in October 2022, Amazon ran an "October Prime Day" for the first time. Since we also saw an October Prime Day in 2023, we anticipate another Prime-related sale event will pop up in October 2024.

How do I score the best deals during Prime Day 2024?

Throughout the sale, we'll be extensively updating ZDNET.com live with all the best deals on products we've tested and would recommend. We'll also curate, share, and update hand-picked lists of top deals in several product categories, including laptops, security cameras, tablets, Amazon devices, and more.

Amazon also offers "Lightning Deals" during its sale events, which are time- and stock-sensitive. Look for this tag on any products you want to purchase—if you see it, you may want to check it out—and fast. Throughout select periods during Prime Day, new deals will continue to drop as often as every 5 minutes. Plus, invite-only deals are back. Prime members can also request an invitation to access invite-only deals—exclusive Prime Day deals Amazon is anticipating to sell out.

Are there Prime Day deals available already?

Yes and no. While there are no live "Prime Day" deals on particular products, the retail giant shared several early offers for savings across the platform. Most are for Prime members, so you'll likely need to have or get a membership to access these exclusive rates. Here are a few:

Amazon Music : Prime members who haven't already tried Amazon Music Unlimited

: Prime members who haven't already tried Shop top products : Starting right now, Prime members can get the lowest price ever on Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, Blink Outdoor 4 multi-packs, Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), Kindle Scribe, and Eero Max 7 mesh wifi systems. Plus, shoppers can save up to 68% on select devices, including Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen), Fire TV 2-Series, Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote, Fire HD 10 tablets, Fire HD 8 Kids, Luna controllers, and Amazon Smart Plugs.

: Starting right now, Prime members can get the lowest price ever on Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, Blink Outdoor 4 multi-packs, Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), Kindle Scribe, and Eero Max 7 mesh wifi systems. Plus, shoppers can save up to 68% on select devices, including Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen), Fire TV 2-Series, Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote, Fire HD 10 tablets, Fire HD 8 Kids, Luna controllers, and Amazon Smart Plugs. Shop small business deals: Prime members in the U.S. can shop more small business deals than ever before, and early access to deals starts now from small businesses at Amazon

Plus, the e-commerce site regularly offers products at a discount all year round. Be sure to keep up with ZDNET.com, where we share deals every day of the week across major retailers. We also keep you posted when coveted products hit great prices.

Will there be similar sales at other retailers?

Yes, as we've seen in the past, other major retailers will undoubtedly offer competing sales, deals, and discounts. Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and other retailers try to compete with Amazon's Prime Day offerings, often price-cutting the same items during the same periods or extending their own sales. We'll cover all the best deals on top tech during Amazon's Prime Day event, including deals surfacing elsewhere.