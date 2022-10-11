'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day-like event this year called Prime Early Access Sale. It's technically not a "Prime Day" event, but it'll still have 48 hours of deals on thousands of items -- including TVs, laptops, monitors, and more tech -- across the site.
The Prime Early Access Sale officially kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 11, and runs through the end of Oct. 12. ZDNET is covering the best deals live, as we find them. Our editors use price tackers and other tools to only surface deals actually worth buying, so bookmark this page and keep refreshing it. We'll update this page starting 12am PT on the first day of the sale.
Also: What is Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and when is it in October?
Like any other live blog, the latest deals are at the top with the time they were added. The farther you scroll down the page, the older the deals get and might no longer be available. We'll make note of any quick Lightning deals or if there is a time limit, so pay attention to those instances. Otherwise, all the deals on this page should be valid. Just refresh to see the latest updates.
Oct. 11 at 4:20am ET
Oct. 11 at 4:10am ET
Oct. 11 at 4:05am ET
Oct. 11 at 4:00am ET
Oct. 11 at 4:00am ET
Oct. 11 at 4:00am ET
Oct. 11 at 4:00am ET
Oct. 11 at 3:50am ET
Oct. 11 at 3:40am ET
Oct. 11 at 3:35am ET
Oct. 11 at 3:30am ET
Oct. 11 at 3:25am ET
Oct. 11 at 3:20am ET
The deal below is a Lightning deal ending in 11h.
Oct. 11 at 3:15am ET
Oct. 11 at 3:10am ET
Oct. 11 at 3:04am ET
Amazon is hosting another sale this year: Prime Early Access Sale, which has come to be popularly known as October Prime Day, as a follow up to its big Prime Day event this past July.
Though this event isn't technically a Prime Day sale, it's reminiscent of one: it'll last two days, feature a lot of deals --especially on Amazon devices--, and it's exclusive to rime members.
Also: Prime Day 2: What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?
Amazon's Prime Day-like sale, the Prime Early Access Sale, is taking place over the course of two days in October. It'll start on Oct. 11 (Tuesday) and will last until Oct. 12 (Wednesday).
Also: Amazon Prime Day 2 sale will take place Oct. 11 and 12
ZDNET has been scouring the sale to find the best deals by category:
And we're rounding up the best deals under $20: