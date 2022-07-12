Amazon Prime Day: Snag Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses for under $100

The deals are hot during Amazon's Prime Day sale this summer, especially on popular sunglasses brands. Most notably, Ray-Ban and Oakley are discounting some of their coolest glasses.
For Ray-Ban, there's an Amazon Prime savings discount of 30% or $38.70 off on a pair of classic rectangular sunglasses. These come in either black/gold frames with dark grey lenses or rubber black frames with dark blue lenses. Either option costs about $90, and the lens width is 55 millimeters.
Those who want a larger frame and a different lens color should consider the Ray-Ban brown gradient Andrea Square sunglasses, which used to be priced at $186 and are now $92. All Ray-Bans have 100% UV protection and come with a case and lens cloth.
At a slightly higher price point, but still under $100, of course, are the Ray-Ban Erika Round sunglasses. These have a lens width of 54 millimeters, so they're not as large as the Andrea Square model. The light Havana/ dark green color frame/lens combination looks slightly different because of the unexpected color but still flatters the wearer.
Oakleys are generally larger and have a unique style. The Oakley Men's Fuel Cell Wrap sunglasses in the color matte black with grey lenses are 30% off today. Oakley's lightweight lenses offer 100% UV protection and filtering of all UVA, UVC, and harmful blue light up to 400 mm. Talk about comprehensive protection! The frame is made of a strong, flexible thermoplastic.
The Oakley Women's Cohort Rectangular sunglasses are also on sale this Prime Day, with Prime savings of $41.10 off the original price. The amethyst/black gradient color is stunning, and the lens width is a large 62 millimeters. The sunglasses have the lightweight, durable technology and stress-resistant thermoplastic frame that make Oakleys worth it.