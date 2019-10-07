Amazon refreshes the Fire HD 10, launches a Kindle for kids, and adds FreeTime to Fire TV

Is Amazon‘s Day 1 Edition initiative for testing new Alexa hardware the right move? (Spoiler: Yes) Jason Squared's Jason Cipriani and Jason Perlow walk through the laundry list of new Amazon hardware and services heading into the holiday season. Read more: https://zd.net/2mJPxhc

Amazon on Monday announced a series of new products and services, ranging from a refreshed Fire HD 10 tablet, to a Kindle for kids. The new Fire HD 10 has a faster processor, a 10.1-inch FHD 1080p display, 2GB of memory, and up to 12 hours of battery life. It's available with 32GB or 64GB of storage, with added support for microSD cards as large as 512GB. Amazon now uses a USB-C port for charging and transferring content on the Fire HD 10, ditching the tired -- and slower -- microUSB port.

The Fire HD 10 has a new picture-in-picture mode that allows you to watch a show in an small window from an app like Netflix, while checking your email or browsing the web.

The Fire HD 10 is still priced at $149, and is available for preorder today. It will begin shipping on Oct. 30.

There's also a Fire HD 10 Kids Edition model that comes with a 2-year worry free guarantee, a case, and a year of Amazon's FreeTime Unlimited for $199.

For the first time, Amazon is offering a Kindle that's build with kids in mind. The Kindle Kids Edition costs $109, and comes with a 2-year worry free guarantee. Amazon will replace the Kindle if your kid breaks it or it quits working for any reason.

Amazon

The Kindle Kids Edition also comes with a case, one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited -- the company's parental control and kid-oriented content platform. Kids will have access to "over a thousand" kid-friendly books, and will be encouraged to keep reading thanks to achievement badges as rewards for achieving reading goals on the Kindle.

Kindle Kids Edition is available for preorder starting today, and will begin shipping on Oct. 30.

Amazon is also expanding its FreeTime Unlimited service to the Fire TV stick, and eventually the Fire TV Edition smart TVs. FreeTime Unlimited on FireTV gives parents the ability to set time limits, and provides access to curated kid-friendly shows. The new feature is rolling out today to the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K.