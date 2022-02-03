Amazon stock soars: Q4 results, outlook miss expectations, raising Prime price

Amazon this afternoon reported Q4 revenue that missed analysts' expectations, and an outlook for this quarter's revenue lower as well, and said it will raise the North American price for Prime membership.

Amazon said it will increase the price of a Prime membership in the US, with the monthly fee going from $12.99 to $14.99, and the annual membership from $119 to $139.

The report sent Amazon shares soaring by 13% in late trading.

CEO Andy Jassy offered "A big thank you to employees across Amazon who overcame another quarter of COVID-related challenges and delivered for customers this holiday season.

Jassy said the company was grappling with higher costs:

As expected over the holidays, we saw higher costs driven by labor supply shortages and inflationary pressures, and these issues persisted into the first quarter due to Omicron. Despite these short-term challenges, we continue to feel optimistic and excited about the business as we emerge from the pandemic.

Nevertheless, Jassy was upbeat about the company's prospects,

When you combine how we're staffing and scaling our fulfillment network to bring even faster delivery to more customers, the extraordinary growth of AWS with 40% year-over-year growth (and now a $71 billion revenue run rate), the addition of marquee new entertainment like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Thursday Night Football, and a plethora of new capabilities that we're building in areas like Alexa, Ring, Grocery, Pharmacy, Amazon Care, Kuiper, and Zoox, there's a lot to look forward to in the months and years ahead."

Revenue in the three months ended in December rose 9%, year over year, to $137.4 billion, yielding a net profit of $27.75 a share, including a one-time "pre-tax valuation gain of $11.8 billion included in non-operating income from our common stock investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc., which completed an initial public offering in November."

Analysts had been modeling $137.68 billion and a net profit of $3.61 per share.

For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $112 billion to $117 billion, below consensus for $120.94 billion.