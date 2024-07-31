Amazon's 75-inch Omni Fire 4K TV is $220 off right now

The Amazon Fire TV Omni is an excellent choice for anyone who has cut the cord with their cable or satellite company and switched exclusively to streaming. With access to the Fire TV platform, your new TV will be the center of your new entertainment space. And right now, you can save $220 on the 75-inch model.

While all Omni Series televisions use the Fire TV platform to give you access to thousands of shows, movies, and songs and built-in Alexa voice controls, there are some significant differences between the screen sizes. The 43-, 50-, and 55-inch models all support HDR10 for enhanced detailing to boost the already excellent 4K resolution, while the 65—and 75-inch versions support Dolby Vision HDR for a truly cinematic experience.

Each version also supports Dolby Digital Plus for cleaner, richer audio without an extra soundbar. Each size class also sports three HDMI inputs to connect soundbars if you have one, Blu-Ray players, and game consoles, as well as built-in privacy protections that disconnect the integrated microphones when you don't want to use Alexa to control your TV.

With the discount, the 75-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni offers the best value for the money. It's a big-screen TV that allows you to catch all the action in your favorite sports broadcasts, movies, and shows. With bold colors and contrast, it's great for everything from movie marathons to catching up on news headlines and checking the weather.

