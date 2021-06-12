AMEX business cards compared: Which is the best?

Over the last 18 months, the US saw business spending driven down due to the COVID-19 Pandemic However, spending is now rising once again, and businesses are beginning to bounce back after being forced to adapt to changes from the pandemic. These changes brought businesses and startups extra costs that led business owners to look at what extras they could get from their spending. This brings the benefits of business cards that offer many advantages for your business, such as:

Building business credit.

Help to manage business expenses.

Gain business rewards from spending.

One of the best business credit card providers is American Express or AMEX. Here, ZDNet explores some of the benefits you receive from their business cards with our best AMEX business cards compared.

Business Gold Card CNET This card is great for small businesses who require large spending and want rewards across all spending categories. Annual fee - $295 | APR - vary based on creditworthiness --14.24% - 22.24% Card benefits and fees: Members can earn a massive amount of reward points, up to 70,000 points, after spending $10,000 on eligible purchases within the first three months. Members can choose to earn up to earn 4X membership rewards points on the 2 categories where your business spent the most each billing cycle from the list below, plus earn 1X on other purchases. Categories include Airfare, advertising, tech purchases like Computer hardware and software, fuel, restaurants, or shipping. The pay-over-time option gives cardholders flexible payment options to pay with interest or pay the balance in full. View Now at American Express

Business Platinum Card CNET A great choice for high-spending business owners who want maximum travel rewards. Annual fee - $595 | APR - vary based on creditworthiness -- 14.24% - 22.24% Card benefits and fees: New members can earn up to 100,000 points after spending $15,000 on eligible purchases within the first three months. Maximize travel points with 5x points on flights and prepaid hotel stays; 1.5x points on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more. Up to $200 Annual Dell Technologies Statement Credit.

In addition to the access of over 1,300 lounges globally, members enjoy perks come vacation time with the Fine Hotels and Resorts Program--a total value of $550 in perks at more than 1,100 properties. View Now at American Express

Blue Business Cash Card CNET This card offers simple cashback rewards for any business owner. Annual fee - $0 | APR - 0% introductory for 12 months, then APR varies based on creditworthiness -- 13.24% - 19.24%. Card benefits and fees: New members can earn up to 2% cashback on all eligible purchases up to $50,000 and thereafter, 1% cashback. Cashback is automatically credited to the payment statement. New members can earn up to $250 statement credit if eligible purchases amount to $5,000 in the first six months or $500 credit for $10,000 in the first year. Expanded buying power allows members to spend beyond their credit limit when their business needs it, based on payment history and credit record. View Now at American Express

Blue Business Plus Credit Card CNET The Blue Business Plus is great for new small businesses and startups looking for low intro APR and flexible rewards. Annual fee - $0 | APR - 0% introductory for 12 months, then APR varies based on creditworthiness --13.24% - 19.24%. Card benefits and fees: New members can earn up to 10,000 additional membership reward points after spending $3,000 in the first three months on eligible purchases. Cardholders earn points quickly with 2x points on any spending category on the first $50,000 in purchases in the first year; 1x points thereafter. Like the Blue Business Cash Card, members may be eligible for expanded buying power beyond their credit limit; based on credit and payment history.

View Now at American Express

Plum Card CNET This flexible card works well for businesses looking for a simple card to help manage cash flow. Annual fee - $0 for the first year, then $250 | APR - No interest or varying depending on payment option. Card benefits and fees: New members can earn a $500 statement credit during the first three months by spending $15,000 or more on qualifying purchases. Business owners get the option of paying the balance in full each month or carrying the balance for 60 days, both with no interest. Members can earn unlimited 1.5% cashback on the amount paid back on the balance within 10 days of the closing statement. You get rewarded for paying off the balance early; there is no cap to the reward. View Now at American Express

Business Green Rewards Card American Express The Business Green Card is a great choice for businesses that want purchasing power without sacrificing the rewards. Annual fee - $0 for the first year, then $95 | APR - vary based on creditworthiness --14.24% - 22.24%. Card benefits and fees: New members can earn up to 25,000 membership reward points after spending $3,000 in the first three months on qualifying purchases. Business owners can earn 2x points on eligible purchases at amextravel.com; 1x points on all other eligible purchases. Membership reward points have no cap and no expiration dates. Points can be used to pay for flights, hotels, vacations, and cruises. Certain terms apply. View Now at American Express

Amazon Business Card Amazon Amex offers two options for Amazon business cards: Amazon Business and Amazon Business Prime -- both great options for business owners who are Amazon shoppers. Annual fee - $0 | APR - vary based on creditworthiness – 14.24% - 22.24%. Card benefits and fees: Both allow you to shop at Amazon with points earned, and both offer 2% points back on purchases at participating restaurants, gas stations, service providers and 1% on all other purchases. The difference is in the reward percentages and term payments.



Amazon Business offers:



3% points back on purchases at Amazon Business and Amazon.com up to the first $120,000 in purchases each year (1% thereafter) or 60-day term on payments.



Amazon Business Prime offers:



5% points back on purchases at Amazon Business and Amazon.com up to the first $120,000 in purchases each year (1% thereafter) or 90-day term on payments. View Now at American Express

Delta SkyMiles options CNET Amex offers three options for Delta SkyMiles business cards for those looking to maximize travel miles and rewards. The main differences are below. Delta SkyMiles Platinum offers:

Members can earn 3x miles on Delta and hotel purchases; 1x miles thereafter. These miles do not expire and can be used towards flights, upgrades, and gift cards, and more. In addition, new members can earn 60,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 in the first three months on qualifying purchases. Annual fee: $250



Delta SkyMiles Gold offers:



New members can earn 50,000 bonus miles and a $50 statement credit after spending $2,000 in the first three months on eligible purchases. Business owners can earn 2 miles for every dollar spent on purchases made with Delta, advertising, dining, or shipping purchases; 1 mile per dollar spent on all other purchases. Annual fee: $0 intro fee first year, then $99



Delta SkyMiles Reserve offers:



Business owners can earn 3x miles on every dollar spent with Delta, 1.5x on purchases after spending $150,000 in a calendar year, and 1 mile per dollar on all other purchases. In addition, new members can earn 60,000 bonus miles and a $100 statement credit after spending $4,000 in the first three months on eligible purchases. Annual fee: $550 | APR - vary based on creditworthiness -- 15.74% - 24.74%. View Now at American Express

Which is the best?

As you can see, American Express offers a card to fit any business; each helps owners manage cash flow while maximizing reward. Still, each has the upper hand in certain categories. However, if we can only choose one, the top spot must go to the Business Gold Card for its customizable rewards that hit the most important business spending categories. In addition, it offers the flexibility that most business owners need for their ever-changing spending needs.

What’s the advantage of a business credit card? There are many advantages, but here are a few: Higher credit limits and more spending power. No personal expenditures. This helps come tax time since many of the purchases will often become tax deductions. They help build a business credit profile, which is a determining factor in being able to secure loans and lines of credit.