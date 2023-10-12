This Anker USB-C power bank solved my biggest problem with portable chargers, and it's 15% off right now

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Not too long ago, Anker unveiled its latest additions to its Anker Nano line, including the Nano 22.5W Power Bank, and I've had the fortune of testing it over the past month. To Android users and new (or incoming) iPhone users who are looking to add a USB-C charger to their daily carry, I'm happy to say that this one from Anker is quite impressive. Even though October Prime Day has ended, you can still get it for 15% off by selecting the coupon before adding it to your Amazon cart.

Also: The 27 best October Prime Day headphones deals still available

I have quibbles with many portable chargers. Those include: forgetting a wire, not knowing where to hold the charger while it's charging my phone, and feeling like it takes forever to increase the battery percentage at all. This charger addresses all of the issues and more.

Anker 22.5W Nano Power Bank Specs

Wattage: 22.5W

Capacity: 5,000mAh

Dimensions: 3.0 x 1.4 x 1.0 inches

Weight: 3.5 ounces

Colors: Blue, black, white, green, and pink,

Price: $25

Lipstick-sized charger

The power bank puts the portable in a portable charger, fitting right in the palm of your hand and comfortably into your pocket without weighing it down.

For a size comparison, I sat it next to my go-to lipstick. As you can see, they are very comparable in size.

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

The charger also features a foldable USB-C port, increasing its compactness even further.

To use the charger, all you have to do is flip the USB-C port up and let it hang from your phone as you continue with your phone activities, eliminating the struggle of figuring out where to place your power bank.

Also: The best October Prime Day Apple deals that are still available

With such a small form factor, you would think its charging power would be compromised. However, that was far from my experience.

Impressive charging power for its size

The 22.5W Power Bank packs 5,000mAh capacity, which is enough to charge an iPhone 15 Pro to 68%, according to Anker. In my experience, it charged my Samsung Z Flip 4 from zero to 30% in half an hour.

Also: This $20 USB-C cable comes with a built-in power meter for the data enthusiast

Although it might not seem like a tremendous boost, remember that this portable charger is meant to get you out of a pinch. If your phone died on you while you were out, getting a quarter of your battery back in under 30 minutes would be a lifesaver.

Charging the power bank is hassle-free

Charging the charger is a breeze because it features bi-directional charging, allowing you to plug it into a USB-C power brick to charge it, forgoing any pesky wires.

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

If you do want to charge the portable charger with a wire, you have that option because it has a USB-C port on the side. If you choose this alternative, you can charge your phone at the same time with the power bank because of its pass-through charging abilities.

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

The charger comes in five colors: Blue, black, white, green, and pink, matching every iPhone 15 color besides the yellow, which the white could be paired with instead.

ZDNET's buying advice

If you are searching for a new portable charger for your new iPhone or just because you are due for an upgrade, the Anker Nano 22.5W Power Bank is a good choice because it won't break the bank and will get the job done. The fun color options, effectiveness, size, and low price point even make it a good choice for gifting. Dare I say, a stocking stuffer?