Anthropic launches Claude 3.5 Sonnet and debuts Artifacts for collaboration

Anthropic, the main commercial competitor to OpenAI and Google in closed-source generative artificial intelligence, on Thursday unveiled the latest generation of its large language model (LLM) family, Claude 3.5, starting with the "Sonnet" model of Claude. The startup claims Claude 3.5 Sonnet brings substantial performance improvements on a number of benchmark tests.

Anthropic today also introduced "Artifacts," a new feature for team collaboration.

The Claude family of models is divided into three LLM versions, starting with the simplest, "Haiku," proceeding to Sonnet in the middle, and topping off with Opus, which is the most powerful. Impressively, Anthropic claims in its blog post that Sonnet version 3.5 surpasses Opus version 3 in performance on benchmarks, while costing less to deploy.

Claude 3.5 Sonnet "operates at twice the speed of Claude 3 Opus," Anthropic said. "This performance boost, combined with cost-effective pricing, makes Claude 3.5 Sonnet ideal for complex tasks such as context-sensitive customer support and orchestrating multistep workflows."

The new Sonnet outperforms competitors on a number of benchmark tests, said Anthropic. Anthropic

The startup claims the AI model demonstrates particular capability for writing, editing, and executing program code "with sophisticated reasoning and troubleshooting capabilities."

(An "AI model" is the part of an AI program that contains numerous neural net parameters and activation functions that are the key elements for how an AI program functions.)

Claude 3.5 Sonnet is available for free on Claude's website and in the iOS and Android apps, and via the "Pro" and "Team" versions of the subscription products. Those plans have been given higher rate limits for using Sonnet 3.5.

The startup plans to release Claude 3.5 Haiku and Claude 3.5 Opus "later this year," the blog post states.

Artifacts appear alongside the prompt thread of Claude, to be accessed by one more more users at different moments. Anthropic

Alongside the Sonnet 3.5 announcement, Anthropic unveiled what it calls Artifacts, which are pieces of a response from the Claude AI model that can be kept alongside the chat thread in a separate window — or, really, a parallel area of the current window.

"These Artifacts appear in a dedicated window alongside their [the user's] conversation," states Anthropic. "This creates a dynamic workspace where they can see, edit, and build upon Claude's creations in real-time, seamlessly integrating AI-generated content into their projects and workflows.

The company claims the introduction of Artifacts makes "Claude's evolution from a conversational AI to a collaborative work environment." An example of collaboration using Artifacts would be designers working with samples of user interface designs, said Anthropic.

"Design and UX teams can use Artifacts to collaboratively create, iterate, and refine user interface and user experience prototypes, leveraging Claude's understanding of design principles and ability to generate visual assets.

Artifacts is currently in preview on the web-based version of Claude.