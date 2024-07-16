Anthropic's Claude app is finally available on Android. Here's why you should download it

Anthropic

Anthropic has been a major player in the generative AI race, with its Claude chatbot proving to be a worthy ChatGPT competitor. The bot's highlights include advanced multi-modal, multilingual, and reasoning capabilities, which all users can now access on mobile via the Claude app.

In May, Anthropic released a free Claude app for iOS users. This app allows users to seamlessly transition from desktop to mobile and pick up their prompts where they left off. Now, nearly three months later, Anthropic is releasing Claude for Android.

Also: The best AI chatbots of 2024: ChatGPT, Copilot and worthy alternatives

The Android app is free to download from the Google Play Store. The app offers users the same benefits as the iOS app, including cross-device syncing, vision capabilities, multilingual processing, and more. The app is powered by Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Anthropic's most powerful model.

The model is so capable that in the Large Model Systems Organization (LMSYS) Chatbot Arena, a crowdsourced platform where users can evaluate large language models (LLMs), Claude 3.5 Sonnet is ranked second of 115 models and has 1,450,208 votes.

Also: I pitted Claude 3.5 Sonnet against AI coding tests ChatGPT aced - and it failed creatively

To get started, download the app and sign in to your Anthropic account. I enjoy having AI chatbot apps on my phone because they help with on-the-go queries, such as composing texts, emails, or social media post captions. The apps are also useful for generating conversational answers to questions when you are out and about.

My favorite thing about mobile chatbot apps is access to multimodal features on the go. For example, if I want to know what building or plant I am walking past, it is much easier to open the app, snap a photo, and ask the bot there and then, rather than wait until later to export the image from my phone to my desktop.

Also: 4 things Claude AI can do that ChatGPT can't

Since other apps, like ChatGPT, perform similar functions, deciding which app to download depends on your preference for the model and how it fits into your daily workflow. However, a slight advantage of downloading the Claude app is that free users are not downgraded to a less capable model during high-demand periods, which can occur with ChatGPT.