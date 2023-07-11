'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Normally, if you asked me if you could get your hands on a decent 3D printer for under $150, I'd say that you were pushing your luck. But with the Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals in full swing, now's your chance.
The excellent Anycubic Kobra Neo is now available for a jaw-dropping $130, which is a massive 54% off the list price.
There are three things that I look for in a 3D printer.
First, it needs to be easy to set up. I really don't have the time or the inclination to put together a huge 3D printer kit. There are just too many parts for things to be broken or missing. The Kobra Neo has a modular design, which means that you only have a few parts to put together.
And don't worry, if you can wield a screwdriver, you can assemble this printer.
Next, I want it to produce good prints out of the box. Sure, there might be room for some calibration or tweaking, but this shouldn't be a mammoth endeavor.
The Kobra Neo does exactly this.
Finally, I think that a 3D printer needs to span both beginners and more advanced 3D printing enthusiasts. The last thing you want to be doing is buying a new printer in a few months because you've hit the limitations of what your current one has to offer.
There's no fear of this with the Anycubic Kobra Neo. While on the surface, this is a very friendly, easy-to-use 3D printer, it also offers a raft of more advanced capabilities. For instance, it has the ability to use a range of filaments, from the commonly used PLA/PLA+ and PETG, to more exotic materials such as TPU, as well as accommodate prints up to 250 x 220 x 220mm features for the more demanding user.
For $130, a massive 54% off the regular price, I don't think that the Anycubic Kobra Neo can be beaten!