Apple's best priced AirPods are $40 off ahead of the Fourth of July

Buy Apple's second-generation AirPods now at a major discount at Amazon. Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Apple's classic second-generation AirPods were already ZDNET's tested pick for best AirPods for the price. You can often find them discounted to $99 at major retailers, like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, but rarely do they go past that price point.

Lucky for us, that already-affordable price dropped once more, and the deal is still available -- you can snag a pair of AirPods for just $89 from Amazon right now, saving you $40 off the original price. If you've been thinking about getting yourself a new pair ahead of the Fourth of July, now might just be the time to buy.

The second-generation AirPods come with a Lightning charger case. They offer solid sound, five hours of battery of life (and a fully-charged case can recharge them five times, giving you up to 24 hours), and voice-activated Siri access. They're also super easy to set up and to switch between your Apple devices.

