'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Even if you're waiting for the latest Apple announcements coming next week, you can still get great deals on Apple products today. Case in point: the Apple AirPods Max earphones. They are currently on sale for $120 off their original price, meaning you can pick up a pair for only $429.
Available in four colors -- sky blue, pink, green, and silver -- these Bluetooth headphones use Apple-designed dynamic drivers to bring you high fidelity audio listening. This is in part thanks to the Apple H1 chip and software that uses computational audio and combinations custom acoustics in the drivers.
On the exterior, you can expect a knit-mesh canopy with memory foam ear cushions to provide a comfortable listening experience for long hours on end, whether you're hanging out at home or traveling through an airport. And if you're traveling, the great news is that these come with active noise cancelation, which will block outside noise to help you focus on your music or podcast. The headphones can last up to 20 hours with active noise cancelation and spatial audio on, too.
You can easily share audio between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, and they use on-head detection in addition to the seamless switching between devices.
As an Apple enthusiast, I have been watching these headphones for some time. The last time these dropped to this low price was during Memorial Day sales. We don't expect the sale to last past Labor Day -- provided it even lasts that long -- and we don't expect it to drop back down in the foreseeable future. In other words, take advantage of the offer and save 22% today.