Apple has dropped its latest AirPods: AirPods Pro 2.
These AirPods have better sound, longer battery life, and are more sustainable than their predecessor, the AirPod Pros. During Apple Far Out event, Tim Cook announced called them, "The most advanced AirPods yet."
The AirPods Pro 2 will available for purchase on Sept. 9, 2022.
It has been three years since Apple released a new in-ear headphone model, with the latest being the drop of the AirPods Pro in 2019. In October of last year, Apple dropped the AirPods 3 (third-generation). However, these were simply an updated version of the original model.
Despite not having dropped many wireless earphone options in recent years, Apple remains the biggest leader in the space with 31.8% of the market share, according to a Canalys report. In second place came Samsung, making up only 9.5% of the share.
There is an ever-growing demand for wireless headphones with global shipments reaching 68.2 million units in the first quarter of 2022 (Q2 2022), representing a 17% growth, according to a Canalys study. Therefore, today's announcement comes at a perfect time for Apple.
The AirPods Pro 2 retail at $249.99.
The new headphones will keep the same design with the stem, still differentiating them from the pebble design of the Galaxy Buds 2. The headphone color will remain the same -- the classic Apple headphone white color.
H2 chip
The new AirPods Pro 2 will have a new H2 chip which will give an big upgrade to performance. The sound will be transformed with a low distortion audio driver and the sound will have more detail and clarity than ever before.
Spatial audio
Spatial audio will now be personalized to the user, utilizing new technology to deliver more immersive listening experiences by precisely placing sounds in space.
ANC
A major upgrade is the improved noise cancellation. The new headphones will have double the noise cancellation from previous headphones. The new AirPods will also have an adaptive transparency feature that will dynamically reduce sounds of heavy environmental noise like heavy construction.
Another upgraded feature is the personalized spacial audio. This new feature will allow users to have a personalized listening experience by precisely placing sounds in space where the user needs them, to maximize the user's listening experience.
More comfortable fit
The fit of these headphones will also be more tailored to the user with the addition of an XS ear tip, allowing for more comfort when listening.
Touch control
Touch control is also a new, convenient feature of the AirPod Pros 2, allowing users to control volume with swipes on the stem.
Battery Life
The battery life is also longer than the predecessor, with 6 hours of listening time from a single charge. The charging case has a battery life of 30 hours, 6 hours longer than its predecessor. To charge the case you can use the Apple Watch charger in addition to a MagSafe charger and the regular plug-in.
Case design
The case will also have a new speaker at the bottom so that the case can make a noise when lost and make charging notifications. Another update to the case is that it will have a lanyard loop on its side to facilitate portability.
Sustainability
The environment is also a big aspect of this release, with magnets made out of 100% recycled rare earth elements.