Apple and LG partner up to fix the biggest problem with hotel TVs

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Vacations are great. They promise time away from life's stressors and an opportunity to explore a city or country you've never seen before. But sometimes, the weather doesn't permit a full day out and about, or you're just in the mood to order room service, relax, and binge-watch your favorite show.

Also: WWDC 2023: How to update every Apple device (iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, more)

When that happens, something usually stands in the way: The TVs in many hotels mostly display ads for the hotel or local attractions, don't have any apps or streaming services, and require you to pay to watch your favorite (or least favorite) movies and shows.

This situation is not because hotels aren't aware of the lack of in-room entertainment. Hotel companies sign large contracts with tech companies for ethernet access and must acquire usage rights from streaming providers.

These partnerships can be difficult to manage, leaving guests watching YouTube or a streaming service on their phones, tablets, or laptops, rendering hospitality TV almost useless.

Apple announced a solution to this problem at its annual WWDC conference earlier this month. The company announced AirPlay for hotels, which allows users to connect their iPhone or iPad to their hotel TV via a QR code.

Also: The best Netflix alternatives of 2023

Once a device connects to a hotel TV, users can project streaming services, YouTube videos, photos, music, presentations, and more to the in-room TV. LG is the first company to create a line of commercial TVs compatible with AirPlay for hotels.

LG's Pro: Centric Smart Hotel TVs will be equipped with AirPlay in select hotels later this year. AirPlay allows hotels to bypass the need to license popular streaming services, as users with a subscription can access their favorite streaming services.

The new LG hospitality TVs could incentivize Apple enthusiasts to stay at properties with the TVs, as acknowledged by LG executives.

Also: The best live TV streaming services of 2023

"Hotels that offer this feature will have an immediate leg up with travelers who use Apple devices, boosting guest satisfaction while providing real differentiation from local competition," Michael Kosla, LG business solutions USA hospitality vice president, said in a press release.

It's unclear which hotels will have LG's new TVs or if the TVs with AirPlay capabilities will only be available in upscale properties.