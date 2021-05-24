Apple announces WWDC 21 opening keynote. iOS 15, iPadOS 15, MacOS 12, and more expected

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Apple just announced it will indeed hold the opening keynote for the 2021 installment of the company's Worldwide Developer Conference on June 7 . The event will start at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

During the keynote, Apple will preview iOS 15, iPadOS 15, WatchOS 8, MacOS 12 and TVOS 15, which is also when Apple typically releases the first developer betas of the upcoming software updates.

There hasn't been a whole lot of leaks or rumors about what to expect in any of the updates so far, outside of rumors about the iPad gaining a home screen redesign that will allow users to place widgets anywhere on the screen as you can on an iPhone right now.

Also:

That said, there's a lot of expectations on Apple to improve the iPad's software after the release of the M1-powered iPad Pro . It's an overpowered device that's begging for more powerful software to take advantage of it.

Invites were sent out to members of the media to attend the virtual keynote, with the tagline of "And away we go." Your guess is as good as mine as to what that could mean, but Apple does often hint at new features or products in its invite taglines.

We'll be covering WWDC 21's opening keynote when it starts on June 7, exactly two weeks from now.

In the meantime, what are you hoping to see Apple add to any of its software platforms? Let us know in the comments.