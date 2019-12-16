Apple Arcade now has an annual subscription and it'll save you some money

Apple Arcade: Is this game subscription service ready for prime time? Jason Cipriani and Jason Perlow join Karen Roby to debate the prospects for Apple's new gaming service. Will users suffer subscription fatigue or will casual gamers eat up another service? Read more: https://zd.net/2UMIpNd

You can now sign up and pay for Apple Arcade with an annual subscription, as first spotted by iFun.de. Apple Arcade is the company's subscription gaming service launched in September, alongside iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. The service gives users access to exclusive games built specifically for Apple's iPhone, Mac, and Apple TV devices, and costs $4.99 a month.

The annual subscription, however, will set you back $49.99. That amounts to two free months of Apple Arcade if you pay for a year upfront.

The game lineup is impressive, with games from all types of genres for all types of gaming styles, and is one more piece in Apple's new emphasis on becoming a services company.

I just tried subscribing to Apple Arcade but wasn't given the option to select an annual subscription during the signup process. However, you can change it after you sign up for Apple Arcade (or have an active subscription), by opening the App Store, then tap your profile icon (top-right corner), followed by Subscriptions. Select Apple Arcade then switch to the new annual option and confirm your decision.

If you're enjoying Apple Arcade, making the jump to a year-long subscription makes sense. ZDNet's sister site CNET just gave Apple Arcade an Editors' Choice award for 2019.

Have you signed up for Apple Arcade? If so, are you extending your subscription? If not, what's holding you back from signing up?