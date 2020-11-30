Apple Cyber Monday deals: iPhone SE, Apple Watch, AirPods

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

Black Friday is almost here, and even though many retailers have started offering promotions early, there are still some deals to find on the day that will surely have a different approach to shopping this year.

Apple products, in general, don't typically receive huge discounts, even during the holidays. However, this year, we're seeing some deals on Apple products ranging from MacBooks to iPads and Apple Watches to AirPods. Apple's new iPhone 12 models are also on sale, but the deals depend on your wireless carrier and hinge a lot of the time on if you're willing to switch to a competitor. Below are some of the best deals on Apple products we could find.

iPhone SE $199 at Best Buy Jason Cipriani/ZDNet Apple's iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone in its lineup and the only one that still has a home button. This small phone normally starts at $399, and Best Buy has marked it down to $199.99 as part of its Black Friday deals. $199 at Best Buy

MacBook Pro Up to $250 off at Best Buy Best Buy has MacBook Pro models marked down up to $250 right now. It doesn't appear any of the discounted models are the newly released M1 MacBook Pros, but there are still plenty of solid laptop options available with an Intel processor. View Now at Best Buy

MacBook Air Up to $200 off at Best Buy Best Buy will offer up to $200 off of the MacBook Air on Thanksgiving day. Again, this isn't the newest M1 model, but instead, it'll be the Intel version of the Air. The minimum discount, according to the fine print, is $100 off, which is what you can get right now off the base model MacBook Air with an Intel Core i3, 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. View Now at Best Buy

Apple Watch Six months free of Apple Fitness+ at Best Buy If you buy any eligible Apple Watch model, you'll get six months free of Apple's Fitness+ health service. It's not live yet, but once it's out, you'll use an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV to walk you through guided workouts, which you can track directly on your Apple Watch. It looks like the Apple Watch Series 3, SE and Series 6 are included in the promo. View Now at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 Up to $250 off at Best Buy Jason Cipriani/ZDNet The now discontinued but fully capable Apple Watch Series 5 will be discounted up to $250 at Best Buy. Don't let the fact that it's discontinued turn you off from it, it has all of the same features as the brand new Series 6 except Sp02 tracking. Seriously, that's it. View Now at Best Buy

AirPods with Charging Case $40 off at Target Apple's standard AirPods with a charging case that has to be plugged in are $40 off, making them $119.99. The AirPods have all the same fancy features that iPhone owners know and love, like quick pairing, long battery life, and extended range. View Now at Target

