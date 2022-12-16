'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Just like that, the holidays are around the corner and it's time to start shopping again. Holiday shopping can be stressful if you want to give gifts that won't disappoint without breaking the bank. If you know someone who already has an Apple ecosystem of devices, buying them another Apple item to build on their collection is a gift sure to impress.
The problem with gifting Apple products is that they usually carry a hefty price tag. However, because we are already entering the holiday season, Apple is offering discounts on many of their products. To find good deals for your Apple-loving family and friends, read on to find ZDNET's best picks.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest Apple deals worth checking out:
Below are the best Apple deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting Apple deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
Over at Best Buy, you can enjoy a $400 discount on the latest MacBook Pro. This model, available for $1600, offers consumers a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, an Apple M1 Pro processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.
The Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch, a GPS-only, 41mm model in red, is on sale at Amazon. Granted, the discount is far from the best we've seen following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it's worth keeping an eye on this model as the price is likely to change again during the holiday season.
Apple just dropped its latest Apple TV 4K, so it's the perfect time to get a hefty discount on the previous model. With this deal, you can save $80 on a product that will take your Apple ecosystem to new heights. When you purchase an Apple TV streaming device, it comes with a remote as well as a sleek box that will give you access to all your streaming services on your TV, as well as Apple interface perks such as Apple Music and AirPlay.
If you're in search of wireless headphones that provide good sound quality without unnecessary bells and whistles, these headphones are ideal. These AirPods have a simple one-tap setup and stay automatically connected. Plus, they automatically pause audio when you remove one or both earbuds from your ears. With the charging case, the battery life can last more than 24 hours with up to 5 hours of listening time per charge. This could be a good gift for someone who doesn't care for active noise cancellation or spacial audio and just wants headphones that do the job.
To get out the best Apple holiday deals, we searched the web for items that would make a great gift (or personal purchase -- we won't judge) without breaking the bank. Apple products are already a hefty investment, so we want to help you save as much money as possible.
