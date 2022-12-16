/>
25 Apple deals happening right now: iPads, AirPods and more on sale

If someone on your holiday shopping list already owns an Apple device, they'll be ecstatic to find another Apple product under the tree. If you want to buy an Apple product without breaking the bank, here are some great deals we've found online.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Amy Lieu

Just like that, the holidays are around the corner and it's time to start shopping again. Holiday shopping can be stressful if you want to give gifts that won't disappoint without breaking the bank. If you know someone who already has an Apple ecosystem of devices, buying them another Apple item to build on their collection is a gift sure to impress.

The problem with gifting Apple products is that they usually carry a hefty price tag. However, because we are already entering the holiday season, Apple is offering discounts on many of their products. To find good deals for your Apple-loving family and friends, read on to find ZDNET's best picks. 

Latest Apple holiday deals


The last time this page received an update, these were the latest Apple deals worth checking out:

Best Apple holiday deals

Below are the best Apple deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting Apple deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

MacBook Pro 14-inch laptop for $1600

Save $400
MacBook Pro 14"
Best Buy
  • Current price: $1,599
  • Original price: $1,999

Over at Best Buy, you can enjoy a $400 discount on the latest MacBook Pro. This model, available for $1600, offers consumers a 14-inch  Liquid Retina XDR display, an Apple M1 Pro processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.

View now at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm, red) for $349

Save $50
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm, red)
Amazon
  • Current price: $349
  • Original price: $399

The Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch, a GPS-only, 41mm model in red, is on sale at Amazon. Granted, the discount is far from the best we've seen following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it's worth keeping an eye on this model as the price is likely to change again during the holiday season. 

View now at Amazon

Apple TV 4K 64GB (2nd Generation) for $104

Save $75
The Apple 4k streams vivid pictures from all major streaming platforms
CNET
  • Current price: $104
  • Original price: $180

Apple just dropped its latest Apple TV 4K, so it's the perfect time to get a hefty discount on the previous model. With this deal, you can save $80 on a product that will take your Apple ecosystem to new heights. When you purchase an Apple TV streaming device, it comes with a remote as well as a sleek box that will give you access to all your streaming services on your TV, as well as Apple interface perks such as Apple Music and AirPlay.

View now at Best Buy

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd generation) for $120

Save $10
airpods-2nd-gen
Walmart
  • Current price: $120
  • Original price: $130

If you're in search of wireless headphones that provide good sound quality without unnecessary bells and whistles, these headphones are ideal. These AirPods have a simple one-tap setup and stay automatically connected. Plus, they automatically pause audio when you remove one or both earbuds from your ears. With the charging case, the battery life can last more than 24 hours with up to 5 hours of listening time per charge. This could be a good gift for someone who doesn't care for active noise cancellation or spacial audio and just wants headphones that do the job. 

View now at Best Buy

Apple holiday deals at Amazon

Here are some other Apple deals happening right now at Amazon:

Apple holiday deals at Best Buy

Here are some other Apple deals happening right now at Best Buy:

Apple holiday deals at Walmart

Here are some other Apple deals happening right now at Walmart:

How did we choose these Apple holiday deals?

To get out the best Apple holiday deals, we searched the web for items that would make a great gift (or personal purchase -- we won't judge) without breaking the bank. Apple products are already a hefty investment, so we want to help you save as much money as possible. 

