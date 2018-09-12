Apple details new immersive AR experiences coming in ARKit 2

James Martin/CNET

Apple unveiled new performance improvements on deck for ARKit 2, the next generation of its augmented reality app development platform coming with iOS 12. First announced during Apple's WWDC event back in June, ARKit 2 offers improved face tracking, realistic rendering, support for 3D object detection and a greater focus on gaming with the anticipated multiplayer feature.

On Wednesday, Apple announced its new batch of iPhones -- the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone Xr -- all powered by the new A12 Bionic chip, the world's first 7-nanometer chip.

When it comes to ARKit 2, Apple said the A12 will bring real-time machine learning, opening up Neural Engine to Core ML and powering processing speeds that are up to 9X faster. The A12 is also key to powering new immersive AR experiences -- which we can expect to see a lot more of in iOS 12.

One such example is the new AR Quick Look feature, which Apple said extends AR throughout iOS, letting you view AR objects with built-in apps like News, Safari, and Files and share them with friends via iMessage and Mail.

The big takeaway is that Apple is doubling down on AR for its next generation of app experiences. And with greater processing speeds and reduced power consumption via the A12 chip, the new iPhones are set to handle AR better than any other phones available today.

Apple said iOS 12 will be available for download next week.