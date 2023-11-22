'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Apple's rarely-discounted EarPods with USB-C is my impulse purchase for Black Friday
No, it's not a typo. You can now buy Apple's USB-C EarPods, not AirPods, for $17 (11% off) on Amazon. The discount is no Black Friday doorbuster, but take it from me, you'll want to buy a pair even if you already own wireless earbuds or aren't an Apple user. Here's why.
For one, wired earbuds don't need to be charged; you just plug them into a phone, laptop, or tablet, and you're all set for your audio needs. This new model that Apple is selling just so happens to have a USB-C port, meaning it'll work with just about any modernized piece of technology, including the latest iPhones.
Secondly, the microphone quality on Apple's wired EarPods is some of the best I've heard. For video meetings, phone calls, and even voice recording, the EarPods' microphone is on par with lavaliers that cost significantly more. I've used the Lightning version to record several video scripts for ZDNET's social media channels, and it blows my mind every time how crisp the audio comes out.
So it should come as no surprise that I quickly bought two pairs of the new USB-C Apple EarPods when they finally went on sale this morning. You can bet I'll be bringing them along for plane rides and commutes throughout the holiday season.