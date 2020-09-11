Apple's Time Flies September event: How to watch and what to expect

If you're hoping Apple will announce new iPhone models in September, like it has every year, don't hold your breath. With the pandemic and many other apocalyptic-level events happening in the last nine months, 2020 has not been normal. So, when Apple announced its next event, we weren't surprised to hear it might be totally different from previous years.

Here's what you need to know, including how you can watch the action unfold yourself from the safety and comfort of home.

When is Apple's September event?

The event is online-only, with no in-person component. It's set for Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. The keynote starts at 10am PT/1pm ET. In the UK, that's 6pm, and in Australia, that's 3am (Sept. 16). Here's a world clock to figure out the time in your region.

How to watch Apple's September event

Apple typically streams its events on its own Events webpage. You can also watch on your Apple TV via the Apple Events app. The show might even be available on Apple's YouTube channel. Either way, we'll embed it at the top of this page on event day.

What to expect at Apple's September event

Apple's next event, which has a "Time Flies" tagline, reportedly won't be all about the next iPhone, thought to be called iPhone 12. Instead, the Cupertino-based company will likely focus on the Apple Watch and iPad hardware and maybe even iOS 14. The iPhone 12 will probably arrive a few weeks later, perhaps at an event that will be held in October.

iPad Air

The iPad Air is expected to get a major redesign that resembles the iPad Pro. It should have an edge-to-edge display without a Home button, flat edges, USB-C connectivity, and Touch ID built into the side button, according to rumors.

Apple Watch Series 6

See: Apple Watch Series 6 rumors CNET

The Apple Watch Series 6 reportedly could debut with all-new health features, including blood oxygen level detection and an improved electrocardiogram feature. There might even be multiple Apple Watch models unveiled during the event, such as a lower-end version meant to replace the Apple Watch Series 3, which Apple continues to sell starting at $199.

iOS 14

Beyond hardware announcements, Apple will likely discuss iOS 14 and possibly watchOS 7, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14 during its September event. Apple recently released iOS 14 beta 8 to developers and public beta users, and it's thought to be the last incremental beta of iOS 14, meaning the golden master version of iOS 14 should release soon.

Note that, if the iPhone 12 isn't available until October, Apple's new iPhone models will likely ship with iOS 14.1.

Is that it?

Nope. There are a few other wild cards expected.

Apple One

Apple is believed to be readying an "Apple One" bundle of its subscription services. There could be several tiers to the bundle, including a base tier with just Apple TV+ and Apple Music, though more premium tiers could include Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud storage. Apple could announce this in September or alongside iPhone 12.

AirPods Studio

Let's also not forget that for over a year reports have been circulating about Apple launching its own pair of over-ear headphones separate from the Beats brand. They could be called AirPods Studio. Apple is also widely believed to be developing its own Tile-like item trackers, called AirTags, that attach to items and allow you to track their location.

Apple TV

Finally, Apple is also reportedly working on a new Apple TV and a new Siri remote. For more about what Apple might announce at its event, check out our previous guide here: First, iPhone SE killed Android: What budget products will Apple announce next?