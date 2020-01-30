Apple finishes rolling out new Apple Maps features in US

Apple, Inc.

You may have noticed that Apple Maps looks a little different lately. Apple on Thursday confirmed the redesign it first announced as part of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 is now available for all users in the US.

I first saw the new design was available in my area about a week ago. There's a noticeable difference in the number of details, especially when looking at buildings, parks, and the general landscape. Originally, Apple was slowly rolling out the redesign, starting in bigger cities, before expanding to more rural areas (like where I live in Colorado). The redesign also provides faster, more accurate navigation, according to Apple.

Apple Maps also gained indoor mapping for select malls and airports, the ability to share your ETA with a friend or colleague, and flight status updates.

In addition to the new look, Apple also announced that real-time transit is now available in Miami, ahead of what's sure to be a busy weekend with Miami hosting the biggest football game of the year.

Real-time transit gives users the ability to view transit schedules for the bus or train, including outages and any potential delays.

There's nothing you need to do to get the new Apple Maps look -- it should just show up the next time you open the app.

What do you think about the redesign? Let us know in the comments.