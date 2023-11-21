'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Apple's most powerful tablet is $100 off for Black Friday
Black Friday is here, which means you can snag deals on some of the most popular tech devices from the most well-known brands. If you're looking to save big on devices like phones, computers, and tablets, now is the time to shop.
Also: The best Black Friday tablet deals
And, you can snag deals on brands that rarely ever go on sale, such as Apple. Right now, Apple's 6th-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 1TB of storage and Wi-Fi + Cellular is $1,899 instead of its original price of $1,999.
This powerhouse tablet has been hailed by ZDNET as "close as you can get to a laptop without actually buying a laptop." This is because it has Apple'sM2 processor, which consists of 20 billion transistors -- 25% more than the M1. It's the same exact processor that Apple is using in the new 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.
The iPad Pro is also Apple's largest tablet with a 12.9-inch superior display for lifelike images and graphics. You can expect download speeds up to 2.4Gbps, twice as fast as the previous model, 15 percent faster performance, and up to 35 percent faster graphics performance.
Review: iPad Pro (2022): I'm cautiously optimistic. Or foolish
Plus, it supports the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil, as well as the handy hover feature that works when the tip of the Apple Pencil gets within 12 millimeters of the display, making parts of the interface come to life in supported apps.
This $100 off deal is only available at Best Buy, so if you've been eyeing the iPad Pro, now is the time to finally purchase.