'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Apple just released the iOS 18 public beta. Here's how to get it on your iPhone right now
Apple announced significant updates for the iPhone with iOS 18 during last month's WWDC event. In addition to a customizable home screen, Control Center, and lock screen, iOS 18 will give users a Photos app overhaul, new Messages enhancements, a new Passwords app, and many artificial intelligence (AI) updates under Apple Intelligence to enhance app functionality.
Also: Every iPhone model that will get Apple's iOS 18 (and which ones won't)
While the iOS 18 general release is still a couple of months away, users can now download a public beta version. Apple released the iOS 18 developer beta a month ago. Before you download a beta version of an operating system, you should have some housekeeping items in mind:
- Back up your device and personal information.
- Don't download beta software, which will likely have bugs and glitches, on your everyday iPhone.
- You should go into the experience to test new features and share feedback to improve iOS, which is why beta versions are released.
How to install the iOS 18 beta version
What you need: An iPhone running iOS 16.5 or later. Since not all iPhones are compatible with iOS 18, you'll also need a model newer than the iPhone X.
1. Access General in your iPhone Settings
Go to your iPhone's Settings and select General.
2. Go to Software Update in Settings
Within General, tap on Software Update. Your iPhone's Software Updates feature must be updated to receive beta updates and beta versions of iOS automatically.
3. Enable Beta Updates
Go to Beta Updates to enable it and select the iOS version you'd like to access. This setting is turned off by default on iPhones.
4. Select iOS 18 Public Beta
Select iOS 18 Public Beta to begin receiving automatic software updates to the latest beta version of iOS 18. Apple currently has four beta versions of iOS: iOS 18 public beta, iOS 18 developer beta, iOS 17 public beta, and iOS 17 developer beta. These four options will soon be reduced to just the two iOS 18 variants.
Once you do this, return to the previous page. If an update is available now, your iPhone will prompt you to download and install it.
FAQ
When was iOS 18 beta released?
Apple released the iOS 18 developer beta during WWDC 2024 in June, and the public beta version was released on July 15.
Also: The best iOS 18 features that will make updating your iPhone worthwhile
How to download the iOS 18 developer beta?
To download the iOS 18 developer beta version, navigate to your settings to install the iOS 18 developer beta if your device runs iOS 16.4 and is used with an Apple ID enrolled in the Apple Developer Program:
- Go to your iPhone Settings
- Tap on General
- Select Software Update
- Go to Beta Updates
- Choose the iOS 18 Developer Beta
If you can't see this option, go to your Settings, select Privacy & Security, and enable Developer Mode.
Also: How to use and customize your iPhone's new Control Center with iOS 18
If you aren't already a member of the Apple Developer Program, you can sign up to become one in the app. An annual membership costs $99.
What is in iOS 18 beta 3?
The iOS 18 developer beta version recently got its beta 3 release, which features dynamic wallpaper, a revamped Messages experience with wider RCS coverage, new Photos app features, and more. To download this beta version before it's publicly available, you must be part of the Apple Developer programming.