Apple launches Apple Teacher Portfolio, updates education apps

Apple launched a portfolio of templates and lesson plans for educators as part of its self-paced Apple Teacher Learning Center.
Apple Teacher Portfolio is a recognition badge that can be earned through the Apple Teacher Learning Center. The portfolio includes 21 templates and lesson ideas using Apple technology and apps such as Keynote and iMovie.
The company said that Apple Teacher Portfolio can also compile lessons and work that can be shared among peers and superiors.
Apple is in a battle for students and educators with Google and its Chromebook and Classroom tools as well as Microsoft.
Along with Apple Teacher Portfolio, the company also updated its education apps as well as Apple Everyone Can Create Curriculum. The updates are designed to integrate new features in the iPad as well as iMovie, Clips, GarageBand, Keynote and other apps. According to Apple, more than 5,000 K-12 institutions are using the Everyone Can Create curriculum globally.
Updates to Apple's education portfolio include:
- Schoolwork will give teachers the option to share projects with colleagues and export assignments. Navigation to classes, assignments and student accounts have been improved. Schoolwork is available in beta through AppleSeed for IT.
- Classroom will get tools to invite remote students to join a session. The Classroom app has been rebuilt with Mac Catalyst so iPad and Mac experiences are seamless. Teachers will get snapshots of student status, device and battery life of an iPad or Mac. Classroom is available in beta through AppleSeed for IT.
- Everyone Can Create guides are updated and available via a free download on Apple Books.
