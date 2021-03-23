Apple launches Apple Teacher Portfolio, updates education apps

Apple launched a portfolio of templates and lesson plans for educators as part of its self-paced Apple Teacher Learning Center.

Apple Teacher Portfolio is a recognition badge that can be earned through the Apple Teacher Learning Center. The portfolio includes 21 templates and lesson ideas using Apple technology and apps such as Keynote and iMovie.

The company said that Apple Teacher Portfolio can also compile lessons and work that can be shared among peers and superiors.

Apple is in a battle for students and educators with Google and its Chromebook and Classroom tools as well as Microsoft.

Along with Apple Teacher Portfolio, the company also updated its education apps as well as Apple Everyone Can Create Curriculum. The updates are designed to integrate new features in the iPad as well as iMovie, Clips, GarageBand, Keynote and other apps. According to Apple, more than 5,000 K-12 institutions are using the Everyone Can Create curriculum globally.

Apple Classroom

Updates to Apple's education portfolio include: