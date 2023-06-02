Apple may ship its upcoming AR/VR headset with some very important warnings

June Wan/ZDNET

If Meta's impromptu unveiling of the Quest 3 yesterday didn't do it, Apple's about to put VR headsets back on the radar again with an announcement expected to come this Monday at WWDC.

At the company's annual developer conference, all eyes will be peeled for what is considered Apple's most revolutionary product in years, if not decades: an AR/VR headset by the rumored name of Reality Pro.

While much of the headset's specs, use cases, and applications are still up in the air, one thing is for certain, as has always been the case with such products: it will come with safety warnings for users with certain health conditions.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who's been drip-feeding information for what we can expect from the upcoming Apple event, recently tweeted that Apple is considering notifying potential customers that those with certain conditions should not buy or use the new headset.

The list includes the following:

Meniere's Disease: An inner ear disorder that causes vertigo

Past traumatic brain injuries

Post-concussion syndrome

Migraines

Vertigo

ADHD/ADD

Anxiety disorders

Epilepsy

Inner ear infections

Are pregnant

With Apple's focus on accessibility in recent years, addressing these health-related problems would be well-founded. Such advisement is rather common when it comes to VR-related products, too. Meta bundles a similar warning with its Quest headsets.

After all, you're putting a high-resolution display inches away from your eyes and moving around with little to no spacial awareness. This is particularly important for children and teenagers who will inevitably be drawn to Apple's next big thing, even if it's at the expense of, possibly, $3,000.