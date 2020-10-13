Apple Prime Day 2020 deals: Best AirPods, iPad, and Apple Watch sales

If you're looking for Apple deals online, good luck. The Cupertino company hardly ever reduces its prices, not even on Black Friday. But you can sometimes find retailers offering $25 off here or $50 off there, which isn't much considering Apple's devices usually cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars. But, hey, we'll take what little savings we can, right?

With that said, here are a few Apple deals we've spotted on Amazon for Prime Day 2020. There are plenty of other more exciting deals to be found on the site from Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, but if you have your eye on Apple's devices only, bookmark this page.

Apple AirPods 28% off Apple's original AirPods again marked down by 28% for Prime Day. The headphones offer 24 hours of battery life with the included charging case. They also have the Apple H1 headphone chip and Siri voice control. $114 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro $50 off The AirPods Pro are marked down as well. These are $50 off for Prime Day. They have active noise cancelation and 24 hours of battery life with the charging case. The AirPods Pros are also water and sweat resistant, and like all AirPods, you can access Apple's voice assistant by saying "Hey, Siri" at any time. $199 at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air $100 off Apple's MacBook Air is on sale -- with $100 off its regularly listed price. The super-slim laptop has a 13.3-inch retina display, along with 8GB of RAM, a 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor, and a 256GB SSD. $899 at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini $63 off The latest-generation iPad Mini has $63 slashed from its normal price. It has a 7.9-inch retina display, uses Apple's A12 Bionic chip, and comes with 16GB of storage. It also has a Touch ID fingerprint sensor and an 8MP back camera and a 7MP front-facing camera. It only comes in the color Space Grey. $335 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 $30 off Apple Watch Series 3 is getting quite long in the tooth, but it's hard to say no to a $169 Apple Watch. It offers many of the same great features as the newer models, too, like GPS, waterproofing, and health monitoring. $169 at Amazon

Apple iPad (8th generation) $30 off The eighth-generation Apple iPad is on sale for $30 cheaper than normal. It has a 10.2-inch retina display and is capable of working with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. It also has an 8MP back camera and a 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera in the front. It comes with 128GB of storage. $399 at Amazon

Powerbeats Pro 30% off Apple-owned Beats has discounted the Powerbeats Pro. They have Apple's A1 chip for fast connection speeds, plus nine hours of battery on a single charge. The headphones can last over 24 hours when factoring in the charging case, as well. They are are also sweat-resistant, making them perfect workout earbuds. $174 at Amazon

Beats Solo Pro 40% off Apple-owned Beats has reduced the Solo Pro headphones by 40%. These are premium over-the-ear headphones with active noise cancellation and even transparent modes so they can work for you in any situation. The Solo Pro also offers 21 hours of listening time on a full charge. $180 at Amazon

