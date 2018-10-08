Apple releases iOS 12.0.1 with iPhone XS charging fix

Are you the proud owner of an iPhone XS that is suffering from charging problems? iOS 12.0.1 will bring an end to that headache.
Along with offering a fix for the charging issue, the update also fixes a Wi-Fi performance issue, a keyboard issue on the iPad, an Bluetooth connectivity issue, and a problem that meant that subtitles were not displayed in some video apps.
Here are the release notes.
- Fixes an issue where some iPhone XS devices did not immediately charge when connected to a Lightning cable
- Resolves an issue that could cause iPhone XS devices to rejoin a Wi-Fi network at 2.4GHz instead of 5GHz
- Restores the original position of the ".?123" key on the iPad keyboard
- Fixes an issue where subtitles may not appear in some video apps
- Addresses an issue where Bluetooth could become unavailable
You can grab the update on any iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch capable of running iOS 12 by going Settings > General > Software Update and carrying out the update from there.
The download is about 100MB in total.
