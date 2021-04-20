Apple's Spring Loaded event: The five biggest announcements

ZDNet Recommends The best iPad models Follow along as we break down each iPad model. Read More

Apple just finished its first event of 2021by streaming a virtual keynote for the "Spring Loaded" event. During the event, Apple announced several new hardware products including new iPad Pros, a new iMac, a new Apple TV, Tile-like AirTags for tracking everyday items, and a purple iPhone 12. Yes, purple. There's still no word on when iOS 14.5, which we had expected Apple to announce during the event, will ship.

Below you'll find everything Apple announced during the event.

Everything Apple announced at its Spring Loaded event

Apple AirTags They cost $29 each (Image: Apple) AirTags are finally official. The new tags can be personalized and can be attached to almost anything. You track the tag using the Find My app, and the iPhone 12 will more precisely find the lost item using a feature called Precision Finding. The phone will give you visual, audio, and haptic feedback -- taking you right to the lost AirTag. AirTags are $29 each, or $99 for a four-pack. Preorders start April 23, with shipments starting on April 30. View Now at Apple

New Apple TV 4K A12 Bionic processor and new remote (Image: Apple) After showing off a sneak preview of the second season of the hit show Ted Lasso, which launches July 23, Apple announced the new Apple TV 4K with an A12 Bionic processor. The updated Apple TV will play HDR content, and now AirPlay will support high-frame-rate HRD for watching your iPhone 12 videos recorded in Dolby Vision HDR. Another cool feature will use your iPhone's camera to scan your TV's color balance, and then give that data to the new Apple TV. In turn, you should see an improved picture quality and colors without having to tune the TV yourself. Most importantly, the Apple TV remote has a completely new design. Finally! There's an iPod-like circle for scrubbing in a video, with a power button to control your TV and the Siri button is now on the side of the housing. Preorders will go live on April 30, with the 32GB model priced at $179. Shipments will start in the second half of May. View Now at Apple

New iMac iMac goes Apple Silicon, adds new colors (Image: Apple) Apple updated its iMac lineup with the biggest redesign the all-in-one desktop has seen in years. Not only does the outside of the new iMac look different with seven new colors, but the inside now boasts an Apple Silicon processor, the M1. The new iMac comes in a new size, 24-inch 4.5K Retina display. Internally, the design has changed to decrease the size of the fans and made them quieter. The FaceTime camera now records in 1080p, improving the overall performance of the camera for the Zoom calls we all find ourselves on all day. There's also a three microphone array, making it easier for the caller on the other end to hear you, and block out any background noise. Apple is touting the camera and mic setup as the best the company has ever put into a Mac. The speakers also get an update, with improved sound from a six-speaker system that brings spatial audio to the Mac for the first time. That feature has only been found in Apple's AirPods, and we've been waiting for it to make its way to more products. There are several ports on the back that make it possible to connect your accessories, but the most notable change to the iMac is the magnetic power connector that uses a hub to provide an Ethernet connection. Apple also announced a new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, a first, that will come with the iMac. It's the first time Touch ID will be available on any Macs outside of the MacBook lineup. The new iMac will be available to preorder starting April 30, and ships in the second half of May. Pricing starts $1,299 for four main colors or $1,499 for additional colors and features. View Now at Apple