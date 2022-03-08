Apple Studio Display: Specs, price, release date, how to buy

Screenshot: Apple

Apple today unveiled the new Studio Display during its Peek Performance keynote. The monitor was announced alongside the Mac Studio and sells for $1,599.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Studio Display, including its specs, features, price, and when you can buy one.

What is the Apple Studio Display? The Studio Display is just that: a display. It features a built-in camera array and only functions as an external monitor for the MacBook, Mac Mini, Mac Pro, Mac Studio, and iPad Air (5th generation) and Pro (3rd generation or later) models running iPadOS 15.4 or later. That puts it alongside the older Pro Display XDR within Apple's standalone monitor lineup.

What does Apple Studio Display look like? On the hardware front, the Studio Display looks a lot like last year's 24-inch iMac with thin bezels and a cool-to-the-touch, aluminum design. The default tilt-adjustable stand keeps the display afloat and allows for up to 30 degrees of tilt movement. The display can also rotate in landscape and portrait orientations when paired with the optional VESA mount adapter. At the top of the Studio Display sits a 12MP Ultra Wide camera, capable of Center Stage. There's also a three-mic array for clear sound and voice detection. Flanking the sides of the monitor are six high-fidelity speakers, four of which are force-cancelling woofers. Together, the speaker system supports Apple's Spatial Audio for Dolby Atmos playback. Behind the Studio Display are three USB-C ports and one Thunderbolt port that is capable of 96W charging when connected to a MacBook.

What are the specs for Apple Studio Display? Here's a spec and feature rundown of the Studio Display: Display size: 27 inches



Resolution: 5K Retina resolution, 14.7 million pixels



Aspect ratio: 16:9

Brightness: 600 nits



P3 wide-color, 10-bit

A13 Bionic chip for camera processing

12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage



Six-speaker sound system



True Tone

Anti-reflective coating



Ports: 3 USB-C and 1 Thunderbolt (96W of power)

Uses 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets

How much does Apple Studio Display cost? The Studio Display is priced at $1,599 ($1,499 for education), making it Apple's most affordable monitor to date. It's only available in silver, and a 27-inch size but comes with upgrade options that include a $300 nano-textured glass finish, a $400 tilt and height-adjustable stand, and a $300 VESA mount adapter.

When can you buy the Studio Display? The Studio Display will be available for purchase starting today and made available on March 18 through Apple's website.



