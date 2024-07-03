Apple to finally pay off qualifying MacBook owners as part of its class action settlement

June Wan/ZDNET

Two years after settling a class action lawsuit over faulty MacBook keyboards, Apple will finally start sending payouts to qualifying individuals. The latest update to the MacBook Keyboard Litigation Settlement website, as spotted by MacRumors, says that payments will be issued for approved claims by August 2024.

To cash in on the settlement, you must have purchased a MacBook with a butterfly keyboard between 2015 and 2019. You also must have gotten keyboard repairs or service for your system.

Based on emails sent to eligible MacBook owners, if you had at least two topcase replacements within four years of purchase, you could get up to $395. If you had just one topcase replacement, you may be due as much as $125. A topcase consists mainly of the battery, keyboard, and a few smaller components. If you only ordered keycap replacements, your payout would be no more than $50.

Whatever types of repairs you received, you must have already filed a claim by now, as the deadlines all passed on March 6. In the claim, you would've had to assert that the repairs didn't fix the keyboard issues. If you did file a claim, then there's nothing more you need to do. Apple will next email you a notification when your automatic payment has been sent.

The entire process has dragged on for quite a while. Although Apple settled the case in July 2022, the court didn't approve Apple's settlement until May 2023 and took until June 27, 2024, to issue the payment order.

The class action lawsuit stemmed from Apple's move to switch its MacBooks from a scissor-style keyboard to a butterfly design with less key travel. The goal was to make the keyboards thinner and the laptops slimmer.

This backfired spectacularly as MacBook owners started complaining that the keys would easily stick or get jammed by dust, crumbs, or other tiny objects. Noted tech blogger John Gruber even called the new keyboards "the worst products in Apple's history."

The lawsuit alleged that the butterfly keyboard used in the MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro was flawed and defective, creating challenges for consumers unlucky enough to have bought one. In settling the lawsuit, Apple didn't admit any wrongdoing, denied all the allegations in the lawsuit, and maintained that the MacBooks were not defective. Despite its denials, the company switched its MacBooks back to the standard scissor-style keyboard in 2019.