Apple unveiled its classical music app. Here's a sneak peek

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
If you are an Apple Music user, you may have noticed a new category on your Apple Music search page labeled Apple Music Classical, leading you to Apple's latest announcement -- it's new classical music app is dropping at the end of the month.
On Mar. 28, Apple will release its brand new app, Apple Music Classical, which will include the world's largest classical musical catalog with over 5 million tracks, according to Apple.
The catalog will be available in Apple's highest sound quality including Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio.
Also: Spotify unveils new features, including your own AI DJ. Here's how to access it
The app will be suited for both seasoned classical music listeners and newcomers to the genre with tailored recommendations and curated playlists that will help users navigate the expansive selection.
Apple music subscribers with individual, student, family, or Apple One plans will be able to access the app and entire music catalog at no additional cost. Apple Music plans start at $5.99 per month for students and $10.99 per month for individual plans.
Also: The 14 best AirPods and AirPods Pro deals right now
The app is currently available for free pre-order in the App Store for iPhone. The listing gives the public a sneak peak of what the app will look like and what features it will have.
The UI looks to be very similar to that of the Apple Music app including essentials playlists, Listen Now, Search and Browse tabs and individual artist pages.