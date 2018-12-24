Apple Watch, Pixel Slate m3, Kindle Oasis, and fake 5G (MobileTechRoundup show #455)

A few new products, a couple unexpected, showed up in the hands of the MoTR podcast hosts this past week. As the holiday season kicks off, enjoy some thoughts on devices you may soon find under the Christmas tree.

By | | Topic: Mobility

Kevin and I have joked for years that we and our listeners take a drink when we purchase new products and as you listen to MobileTechRoundup show #455 you might want to make sure you have a full bottle of something close at hand.

motr-logo1

 Image: ZDNet
  • Matt's back using an Apple Watch, Nike+ LTE model and an iPhone XS
  • The new Moment cases and lenses have arrived
  • Pixel Slate: Matt has his Core m3
  • The Celeron Pixel Slate needs some serious help but you shouldn't write off the entire lineup
  • Kevin loves his new Kindle Oasis
  • 5G Phones, sorta, from AT&T
  • Who wants a $499 5G hotspot in 2018?
  • Chrome OS 72 adds mobile/tablet web site view option
  • Chromebook dual booting into Windows looks nearly ready
  • How to sync your Linux files on a Chromebook with Google Drive

Running time: 83 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 95MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

Related Topics:

Amazon Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

More from Matthew Miller

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3