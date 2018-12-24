Apple Watch, Pixel Slate m3, Kindle Oasis, and fake 5G (MobileTechRoundup show #455)

Kevin and I have joked for years that we and our listeners take a drink when we purchase new products and as you listen to MobileTechRoundup show #455 you might want to make sure you have a full bottle of something close at hand.
- Matt's back using an Apple Watch, Nike+ LTE model and an iPhone XS
- The new Moment cases and lenses have arrived
- Pixel Slate: Matt has his Core m3
- The Celeron Pixel Slate needs some serious help but you shouldn't write off the entire lineup
- Kevin loves his new Kindle Oasis
- 5G Phones, sorta, from AT&T
- Who wants a $499 5G hotspot in 2018?
- Chrome OS 72 adds mobile/tablet web site view option
- Chromebook dual booting into Windows looks nearly ready
- How to sync your Linux files on a Chromebook with Google Drive
Running time: 83 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 95MB)
