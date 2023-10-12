'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is still on sale at Best Buy
If someone you know is an Apple device user and has shown some interest in a smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is the perfect gift for them -- I would know since I just purchased this exact model as a gift for my boyfriend two weeks ago, and it was a smashing success.
However, I paid the full price, which you don't have to do since the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is $30 off at Best Buy right now.
Figuring out which smartwatch to buy was somewhat challenging since there are so many otpions. Since I just went through the process, I can give you insight into how I reasoned my buying decision.
It really boiled down to two main points: Was he an Apple user, and what would he need the watch for?
If the person you are shopping for is like my boyfriend and is an Apple user who needs a watch that fulfills the most basic functions like fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring, sleep insights, Crash Detection, water resistance, and a good battery, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is a perfect fit.
The Apple Watch SE will be the most seamless smartwatch addition for an Apple user since its WearOS software essentially mirrors the iPhone's iOS, making it a natural integration into the ecosystem.
In addition, despite being the most budget-friendly model, it boasts many of the same health and safety features as the more advanced Apple Watch models. In fact, the features it doesn't have, including blood oxygen tracking or temperature taking, your basic user would likely not use anyway.
When picking a screen size, I went with the 40mm, which happens to be the one on sale for $200, because I prefer to reduce the bulk of a wearable as much as possible, and I knew he would, too. I attached a photo of the watch on his wrist for added perspective.
If you do choose to go the 44mm route, it's also on sale for $50 off, making it $249 as opposed to its regular $280 price tag.
Although this isn't the lowest price we've seen this sale season, it's still a $30 discount, and discounts are pretty rare for Apple products.
Jumping on the deal is especially worth considering if you want to buy the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) right now instead of waiting all the way until Black Friday for a bigger potential price drop.