The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) drops to its lowest price of $189 ahead of Black Friday
Apple's newest Apple Watch Series 9 just saw its second price drop following its release in September, and now you can grab Apple's most current base model, the Apple Watch SE (2nd gen), for its lowest price in this early Black Friday deal, too.
Right now, the Apple Watch SE is on sale for $189, a savings of $60 off the wearable's regular price of $249. At Amazon, even the larger watch 44mm Apple Watch SE is discounted to $219 from its original price of $279.
The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) was already set to drop to $179 at Walmart starting Nov. 22, so if you're looking to save an extra $10, waiting out is still an option. You can add it to your cart now, and check out when the price drops next Wednesday.
If you're not looking for advanced features offered in the newer Series 8, 9, or Ultra and Ultra 2 models, the watch SE is a great buy with all the essentials, and you'd be surprised how well this model does stack up to Apple's other contenders.
The SE is available in a 40 or 44mm display size and offers users up to 18 hours of battery life and 32GB of internal storage.
The Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) does offer some of the same health and safety features from the Series 8 and the Ultra, though it doesn't track blood oxygen, do ECG heart checks, or check your temperature.
ZDNET Editor in Chief Jason Hiner noted that the SE (2nd Gen) makes a great smartwatch to give to someone who doesn't have an iPhone, such as a child or an elderly family member, using Apple's Family Setup.
"If you are new to Apple Watch, giving it a try for the first time, and not sure you need all the latest health sensors, then the Apple Watch SE is a great place to get started," Hiner says.
Get the Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) for $60 off now to get ahead of your Black Friday shopping list.