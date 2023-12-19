'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Last chance to buy an Apple Watch Series 9 at discount before inventory runs out
The Apple Watch Series 9, released in September and highly rated by ZDNET, is still available ahead of the holidays for the lowest price we've seen in 2023: $329, which is $70 off the regular price of $399.
But if you've been hoping Santa Claus or a loved one in your life has taken your hints to gift you a new Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2, you may want to ask them to check their lists twice, or take matters into your own hands. Because starting later this week, you won't be able to purchase the Apple Watch Ultra 2 or the Apple Watch Series 9 -- at least not directly from Apple.
The halt in sales is a result of an October ruling from the International Trade Commission (ITC) regarding the Apple Watch's blood oxygen sensor following a legal dispute between Apple and medical technology company Masimo.
While the injunction from the ITC only applies to Apple selling the devices (the products are still going to be available from other retailers like Best Buy and Amazon), it's critical to note that the ban also stops Apple from importing the watches, too, meaning Apple can't send more devices to retailers that are selling them.
So what does that mean for you? Well, there will likely be a shortage of watches in stores that no amount of elves can help remedy.
If you're ready to snatch up Apple's newest Watch Series 9 before it's too hard to find, the holiday deal is available at both Amazon and Best Buy. This discount applies to the 41mm model and it includes multiple band and color options, and the larger 45mm model is also on sale for $359 at both retailers.
