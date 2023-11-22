'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Apple Watch Ultra 2 sees a rare $60 discount ahead of Black Friday
ZDNET's best smartwatch is seeing a rare $60 discount ahead of Black Friday. Released less than three months ago, Apple's outdoor adventure smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, is now available for $739 instead of its usual $799 price. The early Black Friday deal is available at Best Buy and Amazon for the 49mm Titanium Case model.
Also: The best early Black Friday deals
If you have been thinking about getting yourself or a loved one a new smartwatch, now is the time to snag a great deal on the latest model before prices spike up again for the holidays.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes just one year after the release of its base model, the Apple Watch Ultra. While the Ultra 2 does not have mindblowing exterior improvements from its predecessor, it does offer some minor internal upgrades, earning it Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch title.
When diving into the nitty-gritty details, ZDNET's smartwatch and wearables expert, Matthew Miller, notes the most significant differences are the 3,000 nits brightness display, which is a 1,000 nits increase from its base model, and a new S9 internal processor, which improves speed and responsiveness of the watch. The Ultra 2 is also made of 95% recycled titanium, giving the smartwatch a lighter feel.
Read the review: Apple Watch Ultra 2
Miller notes that upgrading to the Ultra 2 does not make much sense if you already own the Apple Watch Ultra. However, if you plan on buying the Ultra smartwatch for the first time, the Ultra 2 is "as good as it gets," making this wearable the ideal gift for yourself or a loved one.
Also: The best Apple Watches you can buy (and which are on sale for Black Friday)
While Walmart does not have a Black Friday sale on Apple's latest smartwatch, they regularly sell the smartwatch for $25 less than Apple at $774. If you are looking for a more affordable yet top-performing smartwatch option to invest in this holiday season, Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon are also offering some great deals on the Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch SE.