WWDC 2019: What to expect from Apple and what really matters

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) kicks off Monday with a keynote that is likely to include a bit of everything in terms of software and signal the company's future direction that will have to offer some more diversification away from the iPhone.

Here's what to look for as the WWDC unfolds and more importantly why it matters. Let's get real: About 25% of what Apple announces will be remembered a year from now. The rest will be applause lines that either play catch up to Android or represent incremental improvements.

watchOS 6

Based on Bloomberg, Apple's watchOS 6 will break from the iPhone with an on-board App Store and apps more suited to the small screen.

When the dust clears, the watchOS 6 update may be the most important development. Apple has given the Apple Watch some independence by enabling cellular connections, but the device still needs the iPhone.

Apple Watch needs to break free entirely and an App Store devoted to the device is a good start. Why? Anecdotally speaking, Apple Watch users are picking up their iPhone less, tracking health more and ultimately setting the stage for more enterprise use cases. Apple Watch can be as big as the iPhone and it's time to cut it loose.

Why it matters? Peak iPhone has come and gone. And the iPhone of 2019 isn't likely to have 5G. As a result, everyone will wait until 2020. Apple needs something to hold the fort. That something is the Apple Watch.

MacOS 10.15 may move closer to iOS

We'll lump all of these moving parts together, but ultimately Apple seems to be taking a page from Microsoft and Windows with a universal app approach.

CNET noted that Apple is trying to bring iPhone apps to the Mac. Let's couple this with the iPad chatter that iOS 13 will bring more multitasking support.

With huge changes looming, should you avoid buying new Macs? | The Black Hole: It's time for Apple to ditch the MacOS trash can

Add it up and Apple's move to pitch the iPad as a laptop replacement may become more real. But the more likely scenario is that the Mac, iPad and iPhone are going to share the same operating system at some point.

This move by Apple will be big because it sets up another development: The Mac may run on ARM at some point. If ARM comes to the Mac it's clear that Apple will be going with the one operating system approach across all devices.

Why it matters? Apple's iOS is a juggernaut in the enterprise and bringing it and ARM to the Mac would complete the circle. The catch is that this one OS theme may mean some apps won't fly for the enterprise. However, enterprises are building on iOS anyway so a shift may not be so painful after all.

Apple will overhaul a bunch of apps, but health will matter the most

Apple is reportedly looking to overhaul a bevy of its apps, but the health app will matter the most.

Users are expected to get a new home page, a better glance at stats and progress. iOS 13 may also include some better health hooks.

Yes, Apple can profit from digital health and well being, but the money is in corporate plans. Fitbit has pivoted to developing an enterprise health business on track to top $100 million in annual revenue. Apple can do the same.

Why it matters? Apple needs to update many of its apps, but health is the one that has the most money and impact around the corner.

ARKit

Apple is likely to bring out some new augmented reality features and continue a cadence that started two years ago.

ARKit is a player with developers and there's an opportunity with iOS to broaden Apple augmented reality reach. Watch ARKit comments closely. Meanwhile, Cook already gave AR a good bit of play at SAP Sapphire.

Why it matters? Hell, Apple is already among the top three in smart glasses and it doesn't even have a product yet. Apple is likely to have AR glasses at some point and WWDC may yield a few more clues. Again, Apple's AR strategy is all about business. The enterprise use cases are everywhere for AR.

The BS bin

Apple iOS 13 is likely to get dark mode and the tech world will focus on that for a news cycle. At the end of the day all Apple is doing is matching Android Q. Dark is easier on the eyes and saves battery life. What's not to love?

For iOS banter, you should read the wish lists by Jason Cipriani and Adrian Kingsley Hughes.

The other almost comical development is that Apple is likely to kill iTunes for Apple Music. Forgive me for not realizing that ITUNES WASN'T DEAD IN 2012. iTunes was a bloated mess for years so let's not get crazy and think it's a big deal that Apple is killing it. Apple should have nixed iTunes years ago.

Why it matters? It doesn't. Dark mode is nice but a diversion. And as far as iTunes go file it into the "whatever" category.