Apple's iPhone 14 event will be Sept. 7. Here's what to expect and how to watch

Ready to upgrade your iPhone? Can you wait a couple more days? It would be a good idea for you, as Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 on Wednesday, Sept. 7, during an in-person event. This is the first in-person event for Apple since the pandemic forced companies to do only virtual events.

The livestream will start at 10 am PT/1 pm ET and will be streamed across multiple platforms, including Apple.com. (More on that in a minute).

Apple announced the event in late August via invites to members of the press with the tagline of "Far out." Your guess is as good as mine as to what it means, but Apple usually likes to have a little bit of fun with the tagline and provides an obscure hint about what to expect.

Actually, the invite does look like the Apple logo is made out of stars and planets. Maybe an improved night shooting mode is coming to the iPhone 14 line? Or at the very least to iPhone 14 Pro models. Or could it be that there's some sort of new zoom feature coming to the cameras? Before I dive into what to expect from next week's Apple event, here's how you can tune in and watch it live.

When is the Apple Far Out event?

The event will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 10 am PT. That breaks down to 1 pm ET on the US East coast, 6 pm BST in the UK, 7 pm CEST in Central Europe, 1 am CST in Beijing, 2 am JST in Japan, and 3 am AEST in Sydney.

Where can I watch the Apple Far Out event?

I've embedded the YouTube livestream placeholder above for your convenience. But in addition to YouTube, Apple will also stream the event on the Apple Events page. Historically, Apple has also streamed the app in its Apple Events Apple TV app.

What we should expect Apple to announce at the Far Out event?

Four iPhone 14 models

Speaking of expectations, just what is Apple going to announce during the special event? A new iPhone, of course. There are rumored to be four different iPhone 14 models, with the mini iPhone model being replaced by iPhone 14 Max with a 6.7-inch display. So, in total, the lineup should end up with an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max or Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently speculated that the Far Out title of the event may be in reference to an iPhone 14 feature that would allow the phones to send emergency messages via satellite during natural disasters or in areas where there's poor cell reception. It's a feature that's been rumored to be in the works for over a year now, and the Far Out title makes sense.

Gurman has also confirmed that the iPhone 14 Pro models will have a screen cutout instead of a notch where the Face ID hardware is located near the top of the display. The cutout will be pill-like.

The iPhone 13 Pro got a redesigned notch. Will we see another change-up with the iPhone 14? Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

Three Apple Watch models

Apple also has new Apple Watch models on tap. Three of them, to be exact. According to Bloomberg, a new Apple Watch 8 with a body temperature sensor and women's health features, an updated Apple Watch SE, and an Apple Watch Pro (a new type of device for the company) are all expected to be announced during the event. The Apple Watch Pro is rumored to have a new flatter design and possibly new watch bands.

AirPods Pro 2

Also rumored to be ready for an announcement is a new model of Apple's AirPods Pro. There's not a lot of concrete information about what's new in what will effectively be the AirPods Pro 2, but I imagine a new design, better battery life, improved ANC, and sound quality are all included.