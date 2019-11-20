Apple's just announced an iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case that includes a dedicated camera button

Apple, Inc.

When Apple launched the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro in September, the company's typical Smart Battery Cases for the new phones were nowhere to be found. And to be fair, the battery life on the iPhone 11 lineup has been good enough it wasn't really clear if Apple would release a Smart Battery Case.

On Wednesday, Apple quietly released a battery case for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max for $129. All three models are available for order right now, with in-store availability on Nov. 26 and shipments arriving on Nov. 27.

The case is available in soft white or black for the iPhone 11, or pink sand, white or black for the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max.

At first glance, the Smart Battery Cases look similar to the battery cases Apple has sold for previous iPhone models. But there's one feature that's worth pointing out -- the new Smart Battery Cases have a dedicated camera button that will open the camera app, regardless of whether the iPhone is locked or not.

According to the product description, a quick press of the button will take a photo, while a long-press will take a video. The button is located near the bottom of the case on the right side of the iPhone, just where you'd expect a shutter button on a more traditional camera.

The additional functionality is an interesting addition to the Smart Battery Case, especially given the focus around the iPhone 11's new camera capabilities and features.

