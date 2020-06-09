Aruba rolls out AI-powered, cloud native platform for the network edge

Aruba on Tuesday announced a new AI-powered, cloud-native platform for the network edge, designed to pre-emptively spot and resolve problems. The Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) uses AIOps, Zero Trust network security and a unified infrastructure approach to improve services for campus, data center, branch and remote worker locations.

By leveraging data from the network, users or devices, the new service can help organizations increase throughput capacity on the network and reduce issue resolution time. Aruba ESP uses AI and analytics to identify specific root causes of problems with greater than 95 percent accuracy, according to Aruba, an HPE company. It can auto-remediate network issues, proactively monitor the user experience and tune the network to prevent problems before they occur.

Taking a unified infrastructure approach, Aruba consolidates all network operations for switching, wi-Fi and SD-WAN environments under Aruba Central, a cloud-native console. This helps reduce issue resolution time by correlating cross-domain events.

Meanwhile, the new service uses a Zero Trust security framework to authenticate, authorize and control users and devices connecting to the network. It specifically uses role-based access technology, Dynamic Segmentation and identity-based intrusion detection.

Customers can get Aruba ESP either as a service in the cloud or on premise, as a managed service delivered through Aruba partners, or via network as a service through HPE GreenLake.

Aruba has also expanded its CX Switch portfolio with the Aruba CX 6200 Switch series, which features built-in analytics and automation capabilities. With the new series, customers can run a single operating model from the enterprise campus and branch access layer to the data center.

Aruba is also introducing the Developer Hub, a new resource for developers that includes Aruba APIs and documentation to facilitate the development of edge applications that can leverage the open Aruba ESP platform.