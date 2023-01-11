'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're looking for a well-rounded laptop, this Asus Zenbook 15.6-inch laptop could be just what you need. While it doesn't feature the flashy specs of a top-tier gaming PC, it's capabilities can get you through the busy work days with casual gaming to socialize with your friends. Right now, you can save $370 on this model, bringing the price down to only $500.
The exterior of this laptop is very similar to what we see in HP Pavilion laptops, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. The design is sleek and easily portable with ports on both sides for HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, and SD card. With its thin design, you can transform this from a laptop to a tablet in no-time with touch screen capabilities.
Looking within this laptop, you'll find 8GB of high-bandwidth RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics card so your content will appear with exceptional clarity. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5000 processor, the laptop promises speed for surfing the web and document processing.
With laptops like the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and various other laptop and tablet combinations growing in popularity, finding one on sale like this Asus Zenbook 15.6-inch laptop can elevate your work productivity. This laptop doesn't see the $500 price tag frequently, so taking advantage of this current deal can save you hundreds of dollars.