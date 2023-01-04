Asus's new laptops let you view art in 3D above the screen, without VR/AR glasses

Asus

For product designers, artists and other creative professionals, 3D technology offers a valuable chance to examine a design from every angle, before it goes into production. Typically, however, 3D experiences require a VR/AR headset or glasses. Now, Asus is making it easier to view images in 3D with a new glasses-free 3D OLED display.

Asus calls its new display technology "Spatial Vision," and it will be available first on the ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED (H7604) and the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602BZ).

Asus

With Spatial Vision, users should be able to easily switch between 2D and 3D, with 3D imagery appearing to lift off the screen. The glasses-free (autostereoscopic) 3D OLED technology uses a lenticular lens and advanced eye-tracking camera technology. This allows the display to create distinct images for each eye, which is what creates the 3D effect without the assistance of any wearables.

The OLED displays offer a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, a 0.2 ms response time, and a 120 Hz refresh rate for seamless visuals. To help users get started with the innovative displays, Asus offers apps in the Asus Spatial Vision Hub for watching 3D videos and movies, playing 3D games, and enjoying 3D model visualization or content creation.

The ProArt Studiobook 16 opens up 180 degrees. Asus

The ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED (H7604) is designed to be a mobile workstation for creators. The laptop screen can lie flat, offering any viewing angle up to 180 degrees. It comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU and up to 64 GB of upgradeable memory.

The certified color-accurate 16-inch OLED display provides "unrivaled visuals," Asus says, while the device also has a stylus-compatible haptic touchpad and an Asus Dial rotary control.

In Q2 2023, the ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED family will be updated with a model featuring a pro-certified Nvidia RTX laptop GPU.

Meanwhile, the Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604) is a powerful 16-inch laptop for creators. It is configurable with up to 64 GB DDR5 4800 MHz RAM and up to a 2 TB PCIe® 4.0 x4 SSD.

It includes a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, with graphics provided by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU, along with a MUX Switch and Nvidia Studio Driver support.