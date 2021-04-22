AT&T adds 823,000 net wireless subs, 2.7 million HBO, HBO Max subs in Q1

AT&T reported better-than-expected first quarter earnings, added 823,000 net wireless connections and added 2.7 million HBO Max and HBO subscribers in the US.

The telecom and media giant's top line results topped estimates. The company reported first quarter earnings of $7.5 billion, or $1.04 a share, on revenue of $43.9 billion, up 2.7% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings were 86 cents a share.

Wall Street was looking for AT&T revenue of $42.7 billion and non-GAAP earnings of 78 cents a share.

AT&T's results come a day after Verizon reported declines in net wireless postpaid subscribers, but also beat expectations.

As for the outlook, AT&T projected revenue growth of about 1% in 2021 with non-GAAP earnings on par with 2020. AT&T is facing a battleground for 5G consumer lines as T-Mobile takes share. The first quarter featured heavy promotions for the Samsung Galaxy S21 launch.

By the numbers: